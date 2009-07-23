Movement Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712445

Movement Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Jankovic
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712445
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd July 2009
This issue of Neurologic Clinics addresses movement disorders and contains the following articles: Etiogenesis of Parkinson’s Disease; Medical Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; Surgical Treatment of Movement Disorders; Tremor: Clinical Features, Pathophysiology and Treatment; Dystonia: Genetics and Treatment; Huntington’s Disease and Other Choreas; Tourette’s Syndrome: Clinical Features and Treatment; Myoclonus: Pathophysiology and Treatment; Restless Legs Syndrome; Psychogenic Movement Disorders; and Peripherally-Induced Movement Disorders.

Joseph Jankovic Author

Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

