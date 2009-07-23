Movement Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 27-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neurologic Clinics addresses movement disorders and contains the following articles: Etiogenesis of Parkinson’s Disease; Medical Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; Surgical Treatment of Movement Disorders; Tremor: Clinical Features, Pathophysiology and Treatment; Dystonia: Genetics and Treatment; Huntington’s Disease and Other Choreas; Tourette’s Syndrome: Clinical Features and Treatment; Myoclonus: Pathophysiology and Treatment; Restless Legs Syndrome; Psychogenic Movement Disorders; and Peripherally-Induced Movement Disorders.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 23rd July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712445
About the Authors
Joseph Jankovic Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX