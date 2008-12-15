Mouse Models of Developmental Genetic Disease, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1) Comprehensive Phenotyping of Genetically Modified Mice to Identify New Target Disease Indications Author: Sandra Engle
2) Modeling the Repair Process in Multiple Sclerosis Author: H. Arnett
3) Mouse Genetic Models for Individualized Symptomatology of Cancer and Infectious Disease Author: P. Demant
4) New Rodent Models for Obesity, Diabetes, and Metabolic Syndrome Author: R. Peterson
5) Mouse Models of Huntingdon’s Disease Author: L. Menalled, M. Chesselet
6) Mouse Models for Ocular Disease Author: L. Molday
7) Hyperlipidemia-Induced Atherosclerosis Author: A. Daugherty
8) Mouse Models for Mitochondrial Disease Authors: D. Wallace
Description
Approximately three percent of newborn humans have congenital anomalies with significant cosmetic and/or functional consequences. Much of our ability to understand what has gone awry in these birth defects rests with development of animal models for them; the mouse has emerged as the model organism of choice for these studies. This volume reviews mouse models of specific developmental genetic diseases, including neural tube defects; cleft lip and/or palate; congenital heart disease; ciliopathies; hereditary deafness and others to provide conceptual insight into congenital anomalies generally. The interplay between clinical observation and murine model systems is expected to yield deep insight into mammalian developmental processes and the emergence of effective preventive and/or therapeutic strategies.
Key Features
- Provides busy clinical and basic science researchers a one-stop overview and synthesis of the latest research findings and contemporary thought in the area
- Allows researchers to compare and contrast disease models and also to learn about what models have been developed for large-scale distribution
- Allows researchers to evaluate basic differences in mouse and human biology and propose alternate pathways and possible gene interactions of the disease
Readership
Graduate students and scientists in developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 15th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922485
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744548
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Krauss Serial Volume Editor
Robert S. Krauss is at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, USA