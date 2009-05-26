Motor Unit Number Estimation and Quantitative EMG, Volume 60
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Symposium on MUNE and QEMG, Snowbird, Utah, USA, 18-20 August 2006
Editors: M. B. Bromberg
eBook ISBN: 9780444529244
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529091
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th May 2009
Page Count: 320
About the Editors
M. B. Bromberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Neuromuscular Program, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
