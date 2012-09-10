Motor Speech Disorders
3rd Edition
Substrates, Differential Diagnosis, and Management
Description
With expanded and updated information including current techniques, approaches, and case studies, the 3rd edition of this bestselling book continues its reputation as a dependable and outstanding evidence-based source on acquired motor speech disorders in adults. It covers the substrates of motor speech and its disorders, the disorders and their diagnoses, and management -- focusing on integrating what is known about the bases of motor speech disorders with the realities of clinical practice to ensure readers have the key content they need to be effective practitioners.
Key Features
- Three-part organization first covers the neurologic underpinnings of speech, then the various disorders resulting from problems in the nervous system, and then the basic principles and disorder-specific management strategies.
- Emphasis on evidence-based practice helps distill disparate information and stresses the best practices within motor speech disorders.
- Cutting-edge research ensures this book contains the most comprehensive and up-to-date look at the state of motor speech disorders.
- Case studies help clarify dense and difficult content and help hone your critical thinking skills.
- Summary tables and boxes offer easy access to important information such as causes and characteristics to aid in differential diagnosis.
- Chapter outline and summary sections keep you focused on the most significant information.
Table of Contents
1. Defining, Understanding, and Categorizing Motor Speech Disorders
2. Neurologic Bases of Motor Speech and Its Pathologies
3. Examination of Motor Speech Disorders
PART 2: DISORDERS AND THEIR DIAGNOSES
4. Flaccid Dysarthrias
5. Spastic Dysarthrias
6. Ataxic Dysarthrias
7. Hypokinetic Dysarthrias
8. Hyperkinetic Dysarthrias
9. Unilateral Upper Motor Neuron Dysarthria
10. Mixed Dysarthria
11. Apraxia of Speech
12. Neurogenic Mutism
13. Other Neurogenic Speech Disturbances
14. Acquired Psychogenic and Related Nonorganic Speech Disorders
15. Differential Diagnosis
PART 3: MANAGEMENT
16. Managing Motor Speech Disorders: General Principles
17. Managing the Dysarthias
18. Managing Apraxia of Speech
19. Managing Other Neurogenic Speech Disturbances
20. Managing Acquired Psychogenic and Related Nonorganic Speech Disorders
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 10th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323072007
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087605
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242646
About the Author
Joseph Duffy
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Section of Speech Pathology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Professor, Speech Pathology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
