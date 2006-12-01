Motor Neuron Disorders and Related Diseases, Volume 82

This volume provides a comprehensive and scholarly accounting of motor neuron disorders, a group of diseases that are both clinically and genetically diverse. Clinicians and neuroscientists alike will find invaluable research and information on recent advancements that have occurred in the understanding of these disorders.

From specific discussions of their underlying molecular pathogenesis, to advancements in therapies and diagnosis, users will find a resource that presents a comprehensive understanding of the general clinical features and management of these devastating disorders. In addition, new tactics that can be used to enhance patient care are also presented and discussed.

Specific chapters within the volume include discussions pertaining to the historical aspects of motor neuron diseases, comparative anatomy, physiology, and development of the corticospinal system, and discussions of spinal muscular atrophies, amongst others. In addition, symptomatic therapy and the palliative aspects of clinical patient care are also presented.