Motivation, Volume 229
1st Edition
Theory, Neurobiology and Applications
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section 1: Theories of Motivation
- Chapter 1: Common and distinctive approaches to motivation in different disciplines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biological Motives
- 3 Psychological Motives
- 4 Economics and Motivation
- 5 Economics and Psychology: Different Objectives? Different Motives?
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: A benefit–cost framework of motivation for a specific activity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Proposed Benefit–cost Framework of Motivation
- 3 Convergence and Differences with Extant Motivation Theories
- 4 Convergence with Findings from Neuroeconomic Research
- 5 Application Examples
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3: Control feedback as the motivational force behind habitual behavior
- Abstract
- 1 Computational Models of Action Selection and Regulation
- 2 Outcome vs Control Motivation and Feedback
- 3 Concluding Remarks
- Section 2: Assessing Motivation
- Chapter 4: Quantifying motivation with effort-based decision-making paradigms in health and disease
- Abstract
- 1 What Is Motivation?
- 2 Motivation as Effort for Reward
- 3 Experimental Approaches to Effort Discounting
- 4 Future Challenges and Applications
- Acknowledgments
- Section 3: The Neurobiology of Motivation
- Chapter 5: Brain correlates of the intrinsic subjective cost of effort in sedentary volunteers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: To work or not to work: Neural representation of cost and benefit of instrumental action
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuroeconomic Perspective on Effort
- 3 The Neuromodulation of Effort
- 4 Brain Regions Subserving the Allocation of Effort
- 5 Metabolic Costs as a Constraint in Effort Expenditure
- 6 The Effortful Control of Noise as a Unifying Framework
- 7 A Simple Simulated Network of Shared Labor
- 8 Towards Trial-by-trial Brain States as a Means to Predict Action
- 9 Can the Induction of a Predefined Brain State Change Behavior?
- 10 Conclusions and Future Perspectives: Targeting the Motivation Network
- Chapter 7: Involvement of opioid signaling in food preference and motivation: Studies in laboratory animals
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Studying Food Intake: Theoretical Considerations
- 3 Laboratory Animal Research in Motivated Behavior
- 4 Neurobiology of Food Intake: Motivation, Dopamine, and Opioid Signaling
- 5 Clinical Applications and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Exploring individual differences in task switching: Persistence and other personality traits related to anterior cingulate cortex function
- Abstract
- 1 Materials and Methods
- 2 Results
- 3 Discussion
- Chapter 9: Competition, testosterone, and adult neurobehavioral plasticity
- Abstract
- 1 Competition and Motivation
- 2 Experimental Approaches to Measure the Motivation to Compete in the Laboratory
- 3 Neuroendocrinological Factors That Influence Competitiveness
- 4 Testosterone Likely Influences Competitiveness via Modulation of Dopaminergic Function
- 5 How do Competition Outcomes Modulate Subsequent Competitiveness?
- 6 Long-Term Effects of Competition Outcomes on Competitiveness
- 7 Mechanisms Mediating Long-term Behavioral Effects Following a Testosterone Surge
- 8 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Fatigue with up- vs downregulated brain arousal should not be confused
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fatigue and Brain Arousal
- 3 Hypo- vs Hyperaroused Fatigue
- 4 Practical Clinical Procedure
- 5 Summary
- Acknowledgment
- Section 4: Targeting Motivation: Novel Approaches to Enhancing Motivation, Activity and Learning in Health and Disease
- Chapter 11: Intrinsic motivation, curiosity, and learning: Theory and applications in educational technologies
- Abstract
- 1 Curiosity Fosters Learning and Memory Retention
- 2 Curiosity and Intrinsic Motivation in Psychology
- 3 Information as a Reward in Neuroscience
- 4 The Learning Progress Hypothesis
- 5 The LP Hypothesis Posits a Positive Feedback Loop Between Curiosity and Learning
- 6 The LP Hypothesis Unifies Various Qualitative Theories of Curiosity
- 7 Computational Models: Curiosity-driven Reinforcement Learning
- 8 How LP-Driven Curiosity Generates Developmental Trajectories That Reproduce Infant Development Sequences and Can Act in Synergy with Social Learning
- 9 Intrinsically Motivated Exploration Scaffolds Efficient Multitask Learning
- 10 Applications in Educational Technologies and Video Games
- 11 Discussion: Convergences, Open Questions, and Educational Design
- Chapter 12: Applied economics: The use of monetary incentives to modulate behavior
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Incentivizing Performance: The More Money the Better?
- 3 Incentivizing Prosocial Behavior
- 4 Incentivizing Health Behavior
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: Rewarding feedback promotes motor skill consolidation via striatal activity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 14: How motivation and reward learning modulate selective attention
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Motivational Signals Modulate Selective Visual Attention
- 3 Does Motivational Attention Require Consciousness?
- 4 Neural Bases of Value-driven Attentional Selection
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Motivation and attention following hemispheric stroke
- Abstract
- 1 Reward Can Modulate Attention
- 2 Motivation in Brain Disease
- 3 Motivational Impairments in Spatial Neglect
- 4 Motivational Modulation of Attention Deficits
- 5 Dissecting the Mechanisms Underlying Reward's Effects on Neglect
- 6 Practical Implications of Motivation-Attention Studies in Neglect
- 7 Outstanding Issues
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 16: Increasing self-directed training in neurorehabilitation patients through competition
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 17: The role of dopamine in the pathophysiology and treatment of apathy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Apathy as a Disorder of Dopaminergic Function
- 3 Dopamine in Treating Apathetic Behavior in Animals
- 4 Dopamine in the Treatment of Human Apathy
- 5 Extending This Work
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 18: Changing health behavior motivation from I-must to I-want
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 Concept
- 3 Implementation
- 4 Strategies
- 5 Translation into Practice
- 6 Perspective
- Section 5: Conclusions
- Chapter 19: Motivation: What have we learned and what is still missing?
- Abstract
- 1 Three Overarching Insights Gained Through This Volume
- 2 Outlook: Three Topics for Future Research
- Index
- Other Volumes in Progress in Brain Research
Description
Motivation: Theory, Neurobiology and Applications is inspired by a question central to health care professionals, teachers, parents, and coaches alike, "How can an individual be motivated to perform a given activity or training?" It presents novel measurements of motivation developed in psychology and economics, recent insights into the neurobiology of motivation, and current research on applications designed to boost motivation in neurorehabilitation, education, and sports.
In addition, tactics on how to connect these different research and knowledge fields within a common (theoretical) framework of motivation is discussed. Thus, in short, the book provides an integrative, interdisciplinary, up-to-date accounting on the neurobiology of motivation and how it might be boosted.
Key Features
- Provides an integration of the neurosciences, their clinical challenges, and applicable research
- Includes both an interdisciplinary and integrative nature
- Contains a broad array of subject matter that will be of interest to a large target audience
- Presents contributions from experts in their respective fields
Readership
This volume targets a broad and interdisciplinary audience, including researchers in affective, behavioural, and clinical neuroscience and in psychology; health care professionals( in particular neurologists, physiotherapists, neuropsychologists and psychiatrists); teachers and educational psychologists; and sports coaches
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045527
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637017
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bettina Studer Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Bettina Studer is a Senior Scientist at the Department of Mauritius Hospital Meerbusch and the Institute of Clinical Neuroscience and Medical Psychology at the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, Germany. Previously, she worked at the University of Cambridge and the University College London in England and the University of Basel in Switzerland. Her background is in cognitive neurosciences, neuropsychology, neuroeconomics and decision-making research. Her current research topics include the neurobiological underpinnings of motivation and perceived control, post-stroke apathy, health-related decision-making and behavioral modification, and motivational and neurophysiological enhancement during neurorehabilitation training.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mauritius Hospital Meerbusch, Germany
Stefan Knecht Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Dr. med. Stefan Knecht is a neurologist, with in-depth expertise in neurological intensive care and neurological rehabilitation, and medical director of the Mauritius Hospital Meerbusch in Germany. His past appointments include the vice-Chairman and Director of the Cognitive Neurobiology Section positions at the Department of Neurology at the University of Münster, Germany, and he is a member of the steering committee of the German Society for Clinical Neurophysiology and Functional Neuroimaging (DGKN). Stefan Knecht has over 20 years of research experience and more than 250 publications. His research topics include neuroplasticity and learning, the impact of physical activity on cognition and affect, and motivation and sustainability in post-primary stroke prevention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mauritius Hospital Meerbusch, Germany