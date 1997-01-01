Mossbauer Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563167, 9781782420606

Mossbauer Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Authors: A. G. Maddock
eBook ISBN: 9781782420606
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563167
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1997
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
57.50
48.88
101.82
86.55
95.00
80.75
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
57.50
48.88
95.00
80.75
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mossbauer spectroscopy has proved itself a versatile technique, finding applications in diverse areas of science and industry. Starting from physics and chemistry it spread into biochemistry, mineralogy, biochemistry, corrosion science, geochemistry and archaeology, with applications in industrial and scientific research. The author aims to help advanced university students, professionals and research workers who ask the question "what's in it for us?". After a concise account of experimental techniques, he emphasizes those applications in which there are few, if any, alternative ways of obtaining the same information about electron fields and the nuclei. He explains areas of industrial interest, including the important applications related to tin and iron on which there is much activity in research and development, and interprets the extension of Mossbauer techniques to main group, transitional and other suitable elements. Attention is paid to factors which may lead to misinterpretation of spectra and another chapter covers the complexities of interpreting emission spectra.

Key Features

  • Discusses the appearance of Mossbauer spectroscopy in biochemistry, mineralogy, biochemistry, corrosion science, geochemistry and archaeology, with applications in industrial and scientific research
  • Emphasizes the applications in which there are few, if any, alternative ways of obtaining the same information about electron fields and the nuclei
  • Attention is paid to the complexities of interpreting emission spectra and the factors which may lead to misinterpretation of spectra

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students, professionals, and research workers

Table of Contents

Basis of Mössbauer spectroscopy; Practical aspects of the technique; Further consideration of principles; Mössbauer spectroscopy in tin chemistry; Mössbauer spectroscopy in iron chemistry; Further consideration of magnetic effects; Further features of iron spectra; CEMS and applications in mineralogy and biochemistry; Mössbauer spectroscopy of elements other than iron and tin; Mössbauer emission spectroscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782420606
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563167

About the Author

A. G. Maddock

Alfred G. Maddock, University of Cambridge and Fellow of St. Catherine’s College, UK

Reviews

With theory in an unusual and refreshing style, this book presents sources, cryostats and texture, and thickness effects. Thorough and up-to-date, with the inclusion of mineralogical and biological systems., Chemistry in Britain
Provides a critical survey of the methodology, uses and limitations of Mössbauer spectroscopy. It will interest graduate chemists, unacquainted with the scope of the technique, who wish to know how it might help them. The numerous applications discussed are primarily of interest to inorganic, biochemists and physical chemists., Chemistry and Industry

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.