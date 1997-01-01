Mossbauer Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Mossbauer spectroscopy has proved itself a versatile technique, finding applications in diverse areas of science and industry. Starting from physics and chemistry it spread into biochemistry, mineralogy, biochemistry, corrosion science, geochemistry and archaeology, with applications in industrial and scientific research. The author aims to help advanced university students, professionals and research workers who ask the question "what's in it for us?". After a concise account of experimental techniques, he emphasizes those applications in which there are few, if any, alternative ways of obtaining the same information about electron fields and the nuclei. He explains areas of industrial interest, including the important applications related to tin and iron on which there is much activity in research and development, and interprets the extension of Mossbauer techniques to main group, transitional and other suitable elements. Attention is paid to factors which may lead to misinterpretation of spectra and another chapter covers the complexities of interpreting emission spectra.
Key Features
- Discusses the appearance of Mossbauer spectroscopy in biochemistry, mineralogy, biochemistry, corrosion science, geochemistry and archaeology, with applications in industrial and scientific research
- Emphasizes the applications in which there are few, if any, alternative ways of obtaining the same information about electron fields and the nuclei
- Attention is paid to the complexities of interpreting emission spectra and the factors which may lead to misinterpretation of spectra
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students, professionals, and research workers
Table of Contents
Basis of Mössbauer spectroscopy; Practical aspects of the technique; Further consideration of principles; Mössbauer spectroscopy in tin chemistry; Mössbauer spectroscopy in iron chemistry; Further consideration of magnetic effects; Further features of iron spectra; CEMS and applications in mineralogy and biochemistry; Mössbauer spectroscopy of elements other than iron and tin; Mössbauer emission spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 1st January 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420606
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563167
About the Author
A. G. Maddock
Alfred G. Maddock, University of Cambridge and Fellow of St. Catherine’s College, UK
Reviews
With theory in an unusual and refreshing style, this book presents sources, cryostats and texture, and thickness effects. Thorough and up-to-date, with the inclusion of mineralogical and biological systems., Chemistry in Britain
Provides a critical survey of the methodology, uses and limitations of Mössbauer spectroscopy. It will interest graduate chemists, unacquainted with the scope of the technique, who wish to know how it might help them. The numerous applications discussed are primarily of interest to inorganic, biochemists and physical chemists., Chemistry and Industry