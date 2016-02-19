Mössbauer Effect
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Mössbauer Effect: Principles and Applications focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in Mössbauer effect, as well as atomic motion, use of the effect in studying hyperfine structures, quadropole coupling, and isomer shift.
The manuscript first discusses resonant absorption, emission of gamma rays by nuclei, width of gamma-ray spectrum, and emission from bound atoms. The text then surveys counting, modulation, and low-temperature techniques.
The publication offers information on relativity and the Mössbauer effect, atomic motion, quadropole coupling, and magnetic hyperfine structure. Discussions focus on gravitational red shift and combined magnetic and electric hyperfine coupling. The text then evaluates magnetism of metals and alloys, chemical applications, and linewidth and line shape.
The manuscript is a valuable source of data for physicists and readers interested in the Mössbauer effect.
Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Resonant Absorption
Emission of Gamma Rays by Nuclei
Mössbauer's Experiment: Emission from Bound Atoms
Why the Mössbauer Effect Is Valuable
Width of the Gamma-Ray Spectrum
General References
Chapter II Instrumentation
Counting Techniques
Modulation Techniques
Low-Temperature Techniques
Chapter III Relativity and the Mössbauer Effect
Gravitational Red Shift
Thermal Red Shift and the "Twin Paradox"
Chapter IV Atomic Motion
Introduction to Chapters V-X
The Use of the Mössbauer Effect in the Study of Hyperfine Structure
Chapter V Isomer Shift
Chapter VI Quadrupole Coupling
Chapter VII Magnetic Hyperfine Structure
Combined Magnetic and Electric Hyperfine Coupling
Chapter VIII The Magnetism of Metals and Alloys
Rare-Earth Magnetism
Chapter IX Chemical Applications
Isomer Shift
Quadrupole Splitting
Magnetic Dipole Splitting
Detection of Dilute Impurities or Short-Lived Charge States
Chapter X Linewidth and Line Shape
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275031