Mössbauer Effect: Principles and Applications focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in Mössbauer effect, as well as atomic motion, use of the effect in studying hyperfine structures, quadropole coupling, and isomer shift.

The manuscript first discusses resonant absorption, emission of gamma rays by nuclei, width of gamma-ray spectrum, and emission from bound atoms. The text then surveys counting, modulation, and low-temperature techniques.

The publication offers information on relativity and the Mössbauer effect, atomic motion, quadropole coupling, and magnetic hyperfine structure. Discussions focus on gravitational red shift and combined magnetic and electric hyperfine coupling. The text then evaluates magnetism of metals and alloys, chemical applications, and linewidth and line shape.

The manuscript is a valuable source of data for physicists and readers interested in the Mössbauer effect.