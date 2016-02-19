Mössbauer Effect - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228563, 9781483275031

Mössbauer Effect

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Authors: Gunther K. Wertheim
eBook ISBN: 9781483275031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 124
Description

Mössbauer Effect: Principles and Applications focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in Mössbauer effect, as well as atomic motion, use of the effect in studying hyperfine structures, quadropole coupling, and isomer shift.
The manuscript first discusses resonant absorption, emission of gamma rays by nuclei, width of gamma-ray spectrum, and emission from bound atoms. The text then surveys counting, modulation, and low-temperature techniques.
The publication offers information on relativity and the Mössbauer effect, atomic motion, quadropole coupling, and magnetic hyperfine structure. Discussions focus on gravitational red shift and combined magnetic and electric hyperfine coupling. The text then evaluates magnetism of metals and alloys, chemical applications, and linewidth and line shape.
The manuscript is a valuable source of data for physicists and readers interested in the Mössbauer effect.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Resonant Absorption

Emission of Gamma Rays by Nuclei

Mössbauer's Experiment: Emission from Bound Atoms

Why the Mössbauer Effect Is Valuable

Width of the Gamma-Ray Spectrum

General References

Chapter II Instrumentation

Counting Techniques

Modulation Techniques

Low-Temperature Techniques

Chapter III Relativity and the Mössbauer Effect

Gravitational Red Shift

Thermal Red Shift and the "Twin Paradox"

Chapter IV Atomic Motion

Introduction to Chapters V-X

The Use of the Mössbauer Effect in the Study of Hyperfine Structure

Chapter V Isomer Shift

Chapter VI Quadrupole Coupling

Chapter VII Magnetic Hyperfine Structure

Combined Magnetic and Electric Hyperfine Coupling

Chapter VIII The Magnetism of Metals and Alloys

Rare-Earth Magnetism

Chapter IX Chemical Applications

Isomer Shift

Quadrupole Splitting

Magnetic Dipole Splitting

Detection of Dilute Impurities or Short-Lived Charge States

Chapter X Linewidth and Line Shape

Subject Index


About the Author

Gunther K. Wertheim

