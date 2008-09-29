Mosby's Veterinary PDQ - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323055758, 9780323187442

Mosby's Veterinary PDQ

1st Edition

Authors: Margi Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9780323187442
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th September 2008
Page Count: 210
Description

Exactly what you need for the clinical setting, this full-color, pocket-sized reference offers instant access to hundreds of veterinary medicine facts, formulas, lab values, and procedures. Key coverage of pharmacology, animal care, dentistry, nursing care, diagnostic imaging, urinalysis, blood tests, and more is divided into 10 easy-to-use sections — each tabbed and color-coded with a rapid-reference table of contents to help you find information fast.

Key Features

  • Written by respected veterinary technology educator Margi Sirois, RVT, MS, EdD, this collection of commonly used but rarely memorized clinical information, such as charts, graphs, formulas, conversions, and lab values offers quick access to the data you need to deliver safe and efficient veterinary care.
  • Information is easy to find in 10 tabbed, color-coded sections: Pharmacology and Math, Animal Care, Procedures, Dentistry, Surgical/Anesthetic Nursing, Urinalysis, Hematology and Serology, Parasitology, Microbiology/Cytology, and Normal Values
  • Color-coded tabs feature a table of contents with page references, making it easy to quickly locate key information within each section.
  • Full-color format includes illustrations that highlight and clarify important concepts.
  • Convenient pocket size lets you keep this reference with you and refer to it in any setting.
  • Spiral binding allows you to lay the booklet flat for easy reference.

Table of Contents

PHARMACOLOGY

MATH

Pharmacy/Pharmacology

Commonly Used Rx Abbreviations

Common Medications

  • Antimicrobials
  • Antiparasitics
  • Heartworm Preventives
  • Preanesthetics/Sedatives/Anesthetics
  • Inhalant Anesthetics
  • Analgesics and Antiinflammatories
  • Parenteral Fluids
  • Blood Products
  • Cardiovascular Drugs
  • Respiratory Drugs
  • Gastrointestinal Drugs
  • Endocrine Drugs
  • Antidotes/Reversing Agents

Medical Math

Conversion Factors

Dosage Calculations

Fluid Therapy Calculations

Nutritional Calculations

ANIMAL CARE

Anatomical Planes of Reference

Physical Exam Procedures

Description of Heart Murmurs

Mucous Membrane Color

Nutrient Guidelines for Wellness

Estimating Degree of Dehydration

Age Equivalences

Common Vaccinations for Dogs and Cats

Common Diseases of Dogs and Cats

Nail Trimming

Expressing Anal Sacs

Ear Cleaning

PROCEDURES

Diagnostic and Treatment Techniques

Administration of Ophthalmic Medication

Administration of Otic Medications

Bandaging

  • Cast Application
  • Robert Jones Bandage
  • Abdominal/Chest Bandage
  • Pressure Bandage

Feeding Tubes

Emergency Supplies

Thoracocentesis

Thoracic Drain

Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Intravenous Catheterization

  • Catheter Selection
  • Cephalic Catheter Placement
  • Jugular Catheter Placement

Schirmer Tear Test

Fluorescein Dye Test

Tonometry

Diagnostic Imaging

Technique Chart

Troubleshooting Technical Errors

Landmarks

Contrast Media

DENTISTRY

Dental Formulas for Cats and Dogs

Normal Dentition

Dental Terminology

Charting

Dental Instruments

SRX/ANESTH NURSING

Anesthesia Machines

Rebreathing Bag Sizes

Performing Anesthesia Machine Check

Oxygen Flow Rates

Endotracheal Tubes

Patient Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Electrocardiography

  • Electrode Placement for Standard Limb Leads
  • Normal Canine P-ORS-T Complex
  • Common Abnormalities Seen on ECG

Assessing Anesthetic Depth

Surgical Instruments

Suture Material

Surgical Pack Storage

Patient Preparation

Pain Evaluation

URINALYSIS

Catheter Sizes

Urinalysis Procedure

Gross Examination of Urine

Urine Sediment Examination

  • pH Chart

Cells and Casts

  • Crystals

HEMATOLOGY

SEROLOGY

Hematology and Hemostasis

Anticoagulants

Manual Cell Counts with the Unopette System

Plasma Color and Turbidity

RBC Indices

Semiquantitative Evaluation

RBC Characteristics

WBC Morphology

Common WBC Abnormalities

RBC Morphology

Reticulocyte Count

Corrected WBC count

Platelet Estimate

Fibrinogen Test

Buccal Mucosal Bleeding Time

Activated Clotting Time

Clinical Chemistry and Immunology

Blood Chemistry Tests

Immunology Tests

PARASITOLOGY

Fecal Flotation Procedure

Centrifugal Flotation Procedure

Fecal Sedimentation Procedure

Modified Knott's Technique

  • Comparison of Dirofilaria and Dipetalonema

Common Internal Parasites

Common External Parasites

MICRO/CYTOLOGY

Commonly Used Culture Media

Sample Collection Guidelines

Sequence of Testing

Quadrant Streak Procedure

Common Bacterial Pathogens

Bacterial Colony Characteristics

Characteristics of Yeasts

Common Fungal Organisms

Skin Scrape Procedure

Fine Needle Biopsy Techniques

  • Fine Needle Biopsy Aspiration Procedure
  • Fine Needle Biopsy Nonaspirate Procedure

Compression Smear Preparation

Tracheal Wash

Appearance of Effusions

Characteristics of Fluid Samples

Nuclear Criteria of Malignancy

Characteristics of Tumor Types

Common Cell Types in Cytology Samples

  • Ear Swabs

Cell Types Found in Lymph Node Aspirates

Vaginal Cytology

NORMAL VALUES

Normal Blood Gas Values

Normal Daily Urine Output for Dogs and Cats

Normal Heart Rate and Blood Pressure in Dogs and Cats

Hematology Reference Range Values

Normal Chemistry

Normal Urinalysis Values

Hemostasis Reference Range Values

Normal Physiologic Data in Adult Dogs and Cats

Summary of the Lengths of the Estrous Cycle and Gestation Periods in Dogs and Cats

About the Author

Margi Sirois

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia

