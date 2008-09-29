Mosby's Veterinary PDQ
1st Edition
Authors: Margi Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9780323187442
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th September 2008
Page Count: 210
Description
Exactly what you need for the clinical setting, this full-color, pocket-sized reference offers instant access to hundreds of veterinary medicine facts, formulas, lab values, and procedures. Key coverage of pharmacology, animal care, dentistry, nursing care, diagnostic imaging, urinalysis, blood tests, and more is divided into 10 easy-to-use sections — each tabbed and color-coded with a rapid-reference table of contents to help you find information fast.
Key Features
- Written by respected veterinary technology educator Margi Sirois, RVT, MS, EdD, this collection of commonly used but rarely memorized clinical information, such as charts, graphs, formulas, conversions, and lab values offers quick access to the data you need to deliver safe and efficient veterinary care.
- Information is easy to find in 10 tabbed, color-coded sections: Pharmacology and Math, Animal Care, Procedures, Dentistry, Surgical/Anesthetic Nursing, Urinalysis, Hematology and Serology, Parasitology, Microbiology/Cytology, and Normal Values
- Color-coded tabs feature a table of contents with page references, making it easy to quickly locate key information within each section.
- Full-color format includes illustrations that highlight and clarify important concepts.
- Convenient pocket size lets you keep this reference with you and refer to it in any setting.
- Spiral binding allows you to lay the booklet flat for easy reference.
Table of Contents
PHARMACOLOGY
MATH
Pharmacy/Pharmacology
Commonly Used Rx Abbreviations
Common Medications
- Antimicrobials
- Antiparasitics
- Heartworm Preventives
- Preanesthetics/Sedatives/Anesthetics
- Inhalant Anesthetics
- Analgesics and Antiinflammatories
- Parenteral Fluids
- Blood Products
- Cardiovascular Drugs
- Respiratory Drugs
- Gastrointestinal Drugs
- Endocrine Drugs
- Antidotes/Reversing Agents
Medical Math
Conversion Factors
Dosage Calculations
Fluid Therapy Calculations
Nutritional Calculations
ANIMAL CARE
Anatomical Planes of Reference
Physical Exam Procedures
Description of Heart Murmurs
Mucous Membrane Color
Nutrient Guidelines for Wellness
Estimating Degree of Dehydration
Age Equivalences
Common Vaccinations for Dogs and Cats
Common Diseases of Dogs and Cats
Nail Trimming
Expressing Anal Sacs
Ear Cleaning
PROCEDURES
Diagnostic and Treatment Techniques
Administration of Ophthalmic Medication
Administration of Otic Medications
Bandaging
- Cast Application
- Robert Jones Bandage
- Abdominal/Chest Bandage
- Pressure Bandage
Feeding Tubes
Emergency Supplies
Thoracocentesis
Thoracic Drain
Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Intravenous Catheterization
- Catheter Selection
- Cephalic Catheter Placement
- Jugular Catheter Placement
Schirmer Tear Test
Fluorescein Dye Test
Tonometry
Diagnostic Imaging
Technique Chart
Troubleshooting Technical Errors
Landmarks
Contrast Media
DENTISTRY
Dental Formulas for Cats and Dogs
Normal Dentition
Dental Terminology
Charting
Dental Instruments
SRX/ANESTH NURSING
Anesthesia Machines
Rebreathing Bag Sizes
Performing Anesthesia Machine Check
Oxygen Flow Rates
Endotracheal Tubes
Patient Monitoring
Blood Pressure Monitoring
Electrocardiography
- Electrode Placement for Standard Limb Leads
- Normal Canine P-ORS-T Complex
- Common Abnormalities Seen on ECG
Assessing Anesthetic Depth
Surgical Instruments
Suture Material
Surgical Pack Storage
Patient Preparation
Pain Evaluation
URINALYSIS
Catheter Sizes
Urinalysis Procedure
Gross Examination of Urine
Urine Sediment Examination
- pH Chart
Cells and Casts
- Crystals
HEMATOLOGY
SEROLOGY
Hematology and Hemostasis
Anticoagulants
Manual Cell Counts with the Unopette System
Plasma Color and Turbidity
RBC Indices
Semiquantitative Evaluation
RBC Characteristics
WBC Morphology
Common WBC Abnormalities
RBC Morphology
Reticulocyte Count
Corrected WBC count
Platelet Estimate
Fibrinogen Test
Buccal Mucosal Bleeding Time
Activated Clotting Time
Clinical Chemistry and Immunology
Blood Chemistry Tests
Immunology Tests
PARASITOLOGY
Fecal Flotation Procedure
Centrifugal Flotation Procedure
Fecal Sedimentation Procedure
Modified Knott's Technique
- Comparison of Dirofilaria and Dipetalonema
Common Internal Parasites
Common External Parasites
MICRO/CYTOLOGY
Commonly Used Culture Media
Sample Collection Guidelines
Sequence of Testing
Quadrant Streak Procedure
Common Bacterial Pathogens
Bacterial Colony Characteristics
Characteristics of Yeasts
Common Fungal Organisms
Skin Scrape Procedure
Fine Needle Biopsy Techniques
- Fine Needle Biopsy Aspiration Procedure
- Fine Needle Biopsy Nonaspirate Procedure
Compression Smear Preparation
Tracheal Wash
Appearance of Effusions
Characteristics of Fluid Samples
Nuclear Criteria of Malignancy
Characteristics of Tumor Types
Common Cell Types in Cytology Samples
- Ear Swabs
Cell Types Found in Lymph Node Aspirates
Vaginal Cytology
NORMAL VALUES
Normal Blood Gas Values
Normal Daily Urine Output for Dogs and Cats
Normal Heart Rate and Blood Pressure in Dogs and Cats
Hematology Reference Range Values
Normal Chemistry
Normal Urinalysis Values
Hemostasis Reference Range Values
Normal Physiologic Data in Adult Dogs and Cats
Summary of the Lengths of the Estrous Cycle and Gestation Periods in Dogs and Cats
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 29th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187442
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.