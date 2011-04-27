Mosby's Textbook of Dental Nursing
1st Edition
Description
Mosby’s Textbook of Dental Nursing is a brand new comprehensive learning resource which contains everything a dental nurse needs to know to perform safely and effectively in the clinical environment. Prepared by leading authorities in the field, this book is ideal for candidates sitting the National Diploma in Dental Nursing or City and Guilds qualifications in Dental Nursing, as well as serving as a ready reference for fully qualified dental nurses and therapists in the hospital, community or general practice setting.
Key Features
- Designed specifically for pre-registration dental nurses
- Prepared by authors of international renown
- Ideal for the National Diploma in Dental Nursing as well as City and Guilds qualifications
- An easy-to-read format to aid learning
- Over 150 illustrations and photographs bringing the subject to life!
- ‘Terms to learn’ boxes providing useful word definitions on the spot
- ‘Key points’ boxes highlighting core messages to be remembered
- ‘Identify and learn’ boxes to help you transfer your knowledge into the workplace
- Completely up-to-date with links to relevant websites
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: Health and Safety, Occupational Hazards and Infection Control in the Dental Workplace
1.1: Health and Safety and Occupational Hazards in the Dental Workplace
1.2: Infection Control in the Dental Workplace
CHAPTER 2: Medical Emergencies and First Aid in the Dental Surgery
CHAPTER 3: Law and Ethics
3.1: Regulation of Dental Nursing in the UK, Scope of Practice, Training and Qualifications
3.2: Dental Nursing and Principles of Ethical Practice
CHAPTER 4: Anatomy and Physiology
4.1: General Anatomy and Physiology
4.2: Dental Anatomy and Physiology
CHAPTER 5: Oral Disease
CHAPTER 6: Patient Care and Special Groups
6.1: Patient Care: Diagnosis and Management
6.2: Special Groups and Minority Issues
CHAPTER 7: Oral Health Needs and Treatment Planning Appointments
CHAPTER 8: Oral Health Promotion
CHAPTER 9: Restorative Procedures and Materials
CHAPTER 10: Surgical Procedures
CHAPTER 11: Correction of Malocclusion: Orthodontics
CHAPTER 12: Dental Drugs, Materials, Instruments and Equipment
CHAPTER 13: Pain and Anxiety Control
CHAPTER 14: Dental Imaging
CHAPTER 15: Communication
CHAPTER 16: Dental Emergencies
CHAPTER 17: Human Diseases and Health Promotion
17.1: Common Human Diseases
17.2: General Health Promotion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2011
- Published:
- 27th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437055
About the Author
Mary Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
General Manager, EDH Education Centre, Eastman Dental Nursing, Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy, Eastman Dental Hospital, London, UK
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth
