Mosby's Textbook of Dental Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723435068, 9780723437055

Mosby's Textbook of Dental Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Miller Mary Miller Crispian Scully Crispian Scully
eBook ISBN: 9780723437055
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 436
Description

Mosby’s Textbook of Dental Nursing is a brand new comprehensive learning resource which contains everything a dental nurse needs to know to perform safely and effectively in the clinical environment. Prepared by leading authorities in the field, this book is ideal for candidates sitting the National Diploma in Dental Nursing or City and Guilds qualifications in Dental Nursing, as well as serving as a ready reference for fully qualified dental nurses and therapists in the hospital, community or general practice setting.

Key Features

  • Designed specifically for pre-registration dental nurses

  • Prepared by authors of international renown

  • Ideal for the National Diploma in Dental Nursing as well as City and Guilds qualifications

  • An easy-to-read format to aid learning

  • Over 150 illustrations and photographs bringing the subject to life!

  • ‘Terms to learn’ boxes providing useful word definitions on the spot

  • ‘Key points’ boxes highlighting core messages to be remembered

  • ‘Identify and learn’ boxes to help you transfer your knowledge into the workplace

  • Completely up-to-date with links to relevant websites

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: Health and Safety, Occupational Hazards and Infection Control in the Dental Workplace

1.1: Health and Safety and Occupational Hazards in the Dental Workplace

1.2: Infection Control in the Dental Workplace

CHAPTER 2: Medical Emergencies and First Aid in the Dental Surgery

CHAPTER 3: Law and Ethics

3.1: Regulation of Dental Nursing in the UK, Scope of Practice, Training and Qualifications

3.2: Dental Nursing and Principles of Ethical Practice

CHAPTER 4: Anatomy and Physiology

4.1: General Anatomy and Physiology

4.2: Dental Anatomy and Physiology

CHAPTER 5: Oral Disease

CHAPTER 6: Patient Care and Special Groups

6.1: Patient Care: Diagnosis and Management

6.2: Special Groups and Minority Issues

CHAPTER 7: Oral Health Needs and Treatment Planning Appointments

CHAPTER 8: Oral Health Promotion

CHAPTER 9: Restorative Procedures and Materials

CHAPTER 10: Surgical Procedures

CHAPTER 11: Correction of Malocclusion: Orthodontics

CHAPTER 12: Dental Drugs, Materials, Instruments and Equipment

CHAPTER 13: Pain and Anxiety Control

CHAPTER 14: Dental Imaging

CHAPTER 15: Communication

CHAPTER 16: Dental Emergencies

CHAPTER 17: Human Diseases and Health Promotion

17.1: Common Human Diseases

17.2: General Health Promotion

Details

About the Author

Crispian Scully

Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.

Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth

