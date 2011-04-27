This Elsevier title is a Pageburst product which provides you with the printed volume PLUS an e-book. Pageburst (formerly Evolve eBooks) allows you to quickly search the entire book, make notes, add highlights, and study more efficiently. Buying other Pageburst titles makes your learning experience even better: all of the eBooks will work together on your electronic 'bookshelf' so that you can search across your entire electronic library.

Mosby’s Textbook of Dental Nursing is a brand new comprehensive learning resource which contains everything a dental nurse needs to know to perform safely and effectively in the clinical environment. Prepared by leading authorities in the field, this book is ideal for candidates sitting the National Diploma in Dental Nursing or City and Guilds qualifications in Dental Nursing, as well as serving as a ready reference for fully qualified dental nurses and therapists in the hospital, community or general practice setting.