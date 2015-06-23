Mosby's Textbook of Dental Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702062377, 9780723438441

Mosby's Textbook of Dental Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Mary Miller Crispian Scully
eBook ISBN: 9780723438441
eBook ISBN: 9780723438434
Paperback ISBN: 9780702062377
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd June 2015
Page Count: 464
Description

Mosby’s Textbook of Dental Nursing 2e covers the latest NEBDN curriculum and is suitable for all preregistration students and qualified dental nurses needing an up-to-date reference text. The new edition comes with an accompanying website which contains MCQs, a downloadable image bank, plus other exercises to help readers prepare for exams.

Key Features

  • Ideal for all pre-registration nursing students

  • Friendly, no nonsense writing style makes learning easy

  • Stunning Gray’s Anatomy artwork aids understanding of human structure and function

  • Useful learning features include ‘Terms to Learn’, ‘Key Points’, and ‘Identify and Learn’ boxes

  • Over 150 photographs further bring the subject to life!

Table of Contents

Section A Dental Nursing: Serving the Public

Chapter 1 Dentistry

Chapter 2 The Dental Team

Chapter 3 Dental Nursing Training, Qualifications and Careers

Chapter 4 Dental Nursing Practice and Communication

Chapter 5 Health Services: Ethics and Governance

Section B Dental Nursing: Protecting Patients and Staff

Chapter 6 Workplace Hazards and Risk Reduction

Chapter 7 Infection and Control

Chapter 8 Workplace Health and Safety

Section C Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Disease

Chapter 9 Dental and Oral Anatomy and Physiology

Chapter 10 Dental and Oral Pathology and Disease

Chapter 11 Dental and Oral Imaging

Section D Dental Disease, Prevention and Care

Chapter 12 Dental and Oral Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

Chapter 13 Dental and Oral Health Treatment Planning, Charting and Records

Chapter 14 Drugs in Dentistry

Chapter 15 Pain and Anxiety Control

Chapter 16 Dental Materials and Equipment

Chapter 17 Restorative Procedures and Materials

Chapter 18 Surgical Care

Chapter 19 Surgical Care: Inpatients

Chapter 20 Orthodontics

Chapter 21 People with Vulnerability or Special Needs

Chapter 22 Minority Issues

Chapter 23 Dental Emergencies

Section E Human Disease Prevention and Care

Chapter 24 Human Anatomy and Physiology

Chapter 25 Human Pathology and Diseases

Chapter 26 Health Promotion

Chapter 27 First Aid and Medical Emergencies

Select Glossary of Abbreviations

About the Author

Mary Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

General Manager, EDH Education Centre, Eastman Dental Nursing, Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy, Eastman Dental Hospital, London, UK

Crispian Scully

Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.

Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth

