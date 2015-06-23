Mosby's Textbook of Dental Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
Mosby’s Textbook of Dental Nursing 2e covers the latest NEBDN curriculum and is suitable for all preregistration students and qualified dental nurses needing an up-to-date reference text. The new edition comes with an accompanying website which contains MCQs, a downloadable image bank, plus other exercises to help readers prepare for exams.
Key Features
- Ideal for all pre-registration nursing students
- Friendly, no nonsense writing style makes learning easy
- Stunning Gray’s Anatomy artwork aids understanding of human structure and function
- Useful learning features include ‘Terms to Learn’, ‘Key Points’, and ‘Identify and Learn’ boxes
- Over 150 photographs further bring the subject to life!
Table of Contents
Section A Dental Nursing: Serving the Public
Chapter 1 Dentistry
Chapter 2 The Dental Team
Chapter 3 Dental Nursing Training, Qualifications and Careers
Chapter 4 Dental Nursing Practice and Communication
Chapter 5 Health Services: Ethics and Governance
Section B Dental Nursing: Protecting Patients and Staff
Chapter 6 Workplace Hazards and Risk Reduction
Chapter 7 Infection and Control
Chapter 8 Workplace Health and Safety
Section C Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Disease
Chapter 9 Dental and Oral Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter 10 Dental and Oral Pathology and Disease
Chapter 11 Dental and Oral Imaging
Section D Dental Disease, Prevention and Care
Chapter 12 Dental and Oral Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
Chapter 13 Dental and Oral Health Treatment Planning, Charting and Records
Chapter 14 Drugs in Dentistry
Chapter 15 Pain and Anxiety Control
Chapter 16 Dental Materials and Equipment
Chapter 17 Restorative Procedures and Materials
Chapter 18 Surgical Care
Chapter 19 Surgical Care: Inpatients
Chapter 20 Orthodontics
Chapter 21 People with Vulnerability or Special Needs
Chapter 22 Minority Issues
Chapter 23 Dental Emergencies
Section E Human Disease Prevention and Care
Chapter 24 Human Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter 25 Human Pathology and Diseases
Chapter 26 Health Promotion
Chapter 27 First Aid and Medical Emergencies
Select Glossary of Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2016
- Published:
- 23rd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438441
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438434
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702062377
About the Author
Mary Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
General Manager, EDH Education Centre, Eastman Dental Nursing, Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy, Eastman Dental Hospital, London, UK
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth