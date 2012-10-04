Mosby's Textbook for the Home Care Aide
3rd Edition
Description
Covering the essential content and procedures a home care aide needs to know, Mosby’s Textbook for the Home Care Aide, 3rd Edition prepares you for success in this rapidly growing field. A clear approach makes the book easy to use and understand, featuring hundreds of full-color photographs and drawings along with step-by-step procedures for skills performed by home care aides. Updated and expanded in this edition are chapters on meeting the client’s nutritional needs and on getting and keeping a job. Written by home care experts Joan Birchenall and Eileen Streight, this textbook prepares you for the many types of situations you may encounter as a home care aide.
Key Features
- Hundreds of full-color photos and drawings depict key ideas and clearly demonstrate procedure steps.
- Procedures provide step-by-step, easy-to-understand instructions on performing important skills and tasks.
- UNIQUE! A cast of caregivers, including a supervisor and four home care aides, are highlighted in scenarios that provide realistic examples of the types of situations you are likely to encounter in the home care environment.
- Guidelines for Observing, Recording, and Reporting (ORR) are highlighted throughout the text, emphasizing the home care aide’s responsibilities for observing and documenting the client’s condition and care.
- Key considerations and reminders are presented in color font to emphasize the importance of performing these actions.
- Objectives and Key Terms in each chapter focus your attention on essential information.
- Chapter summaries and study questions review the key points in each chapter.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Orientation to Home Care
1. Learning about Home Care
2. The Home Care Industry
3. Developing Effective Communication Skills
4. Understanding Your Client’s Needs
5. Understanding How the Body Works
6. Observing, Reporting, Recording
7. Working with the Ill and Disabled
PART 2: Managing the Home Environment
8. Maintaining a Safe Environment
9. Maintaining a Healthy Environment
10. Meeting the Client’s Nutritional Needs
PART 3: Home Care Procedures
11. Preventing Infection/Medical Asepsis
12. Body Mechanics
13. Bedmaking
14. Personal Care
15. Elimination
16. Collecting Specimens
17. Measuring Vital Signs
18. Special Procedures
PART 4: Meeting The Client’s Special Needs
19. Caring for Older Adults
20. Caring for Mothers, Infants, and Children
21. Caring for Clients with Mental Illness
22. Caring for Clients with Illnesses Requiring Home Care
23. Caring for the Dying Client
24. Emergencies
PART 5: Professional Skills
25. Getting a Job and Keeping It
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 4th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292948
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113762
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323084338
About the Author
Joan Birchenall
Affiliations and Expertise
Trenton, NJ
Eileen Streight
Affiliations and Expertise
Hamilton, NJ