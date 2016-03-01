Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Textbook and Workbook Package - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323319775

Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Textbook and Workbook Package

9th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Leighann Remmert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323319775
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323319775

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

Leighann Remmert

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.