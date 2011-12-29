Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Soft Cover Version - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323080675, 9780323091923

Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Soft Cover Version

8th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Leighann Remmert
eBook ISBN: 9780323091923
eBook ISBN: 9780323294058
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th December 2011
Page Count: 896
Description

With step-by-step instructions for over 100 nursing assistant procedures, Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants, 8th Edition makes it easy to master the skills you need to succeed as a nursing assistant. Known for its visual approach and comprehensive, easy-to-read coverage, this market-leading text emphasizes the importance of the patient or resident as a person, communication, safety, comfort, effective delegation, and teamwork and time management. This edition provides expanded content on the person’s rights and pressure ulcers. The updated companion CD includes three new procedures, an updated audio glossary, and more. Written by respected educator Sheila Sorrentino and expert co-author Leighann Remmert, Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants makes nurse assisting easy to learn.

Key Features

    • Complete coverage includes the knowledge and skills needed by the nursing assistant.
    • A clear, readable writing style is supplemented with hundreds of full-color photographs and illustrations.
    • Over 100 procedures are divided into pre-procedure, procedure, and post-procedure sections for easier learning.
    • Skills on the NNAAP® exam are highlighted throughout and have been updated to match the 2012 test plan.
    • Delegation Guidelines identify your specific responsibilities in accepting commonly delegated tasks.
    • Teamwork and Time Management boxes indicate ways you can efficiently work with and help nursing team members.
    • Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes detail measures and cautions for providing safe, effective patient care.
    • Caring About Culture boxes help you learn about the beliefs and customs of other cultures so you can provide appropriate care.
    • Focus on Children and Older Persons boxes provide age-specific information about the special needs, considerations, and circumstances of children and older persons.
    • Focus on Long-Term Care and Home Care boxes highlight information vital to providing competent care in these settings.
    • Focus on Communication boxes provide guidelines for what to say and ask when communicating with residents, visitors, and the nursing team.
    • Key abbreviations are included at the beginning of each chapter, with a comprehensive glossary at the back of the book.
    • Key terms introduce chapter content with the important words and phrases.
    • Chapter Review Questions are useful in guiding your study, reviewing what you have learned, and studying for a test or the competency evaluation.
    • CD icons indicate skills included on the companion CD.
    • Video clip icons indicate skills for which video clips are included on the free Evolve companion website.
    • Video icons indicate skills included in the Mosby’s Nursing Assistant Video Skills 3.0 DVDs (sold separately).
    • The Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review corresponds to chapters in the text and encourages learning with a wide variety of exercises and activities that challenge you to remember what you’ve learned. It also includes over 100 checklists, one for each procedure in the textbook. The Competency Evaluation Review includes content review, skills evaluation review, and two practice exams. Sold separately.

    Table of Contents

    1. Introduction to Health Care Agencies
    2. The Person’s Rights NEW!
    3. The Nursing Assistant
    4. Ethics and Laws
    5. Work Ethics
    6. Communicating With the Health Team
    7. Assisting With the Nursing Process
    8. Understanding the Person
    9. Body Structure and Function
    10. Growth and Development
    11. Care of the Older Person
    12. Safety
    13. Preventing Falls
    14. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
    15. Preventing Infection
    16. Body Mechanics
    17. Safely Moving and Transferring the Person
    18. The Person’s Unit
    19. Bedmaking
    20. Personal Hygiene
    21. Grooming
    22. Urinary Elimination
    23. Bowel Elimination
    24. Nutrition and Fluids
    25. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
    26. Measuring Vital Signs
    27. Exercise and Activity
    28. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
    29. Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges
    30. Assisting With the Physical Examination
    31. Collecting and Testing Specimens
    32. The Person Having Surgery
    33. Wound Care
    34. Pressure Ulcers NEW!
    35. Heat and Cold Applications
    36. Oxygen Needs
    37. Respiratory Support and Therapies
    38. Rehabilitation and Restorative Nursing Care
    39. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
    40. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders
    41. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
    42. Cardiovascular, Respiratory, and Lymphatic Disorders
    43. Digestive and Endocrine Disorders
    44. Urinary and Reproductive Disorders
    45. Mental Health Problems
    46. Confusion and Dementia
    47. Developmental Disabilities
    48. Sexuality
    49. Caring for Mothers and Newborns
    50. Assisted Living
    51. Basic Emergency Care
    52. End-of-Life Care
    Appendices:

    A. National Nurse Aide Assessment Program (NNAAP®) Written Examination Content Outline and Skills Evaluation

    B. Key Recommendations from Dietary Guidelines 2010

    C. Minimum Data Set: Selected Pages

    Answers to Review Questions

    Glossary

    Key Abbreviations

    About the Author

    Sheila Sorrentino

    Leighann Remmert

