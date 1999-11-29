Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Soft Cover Version
5th Edition
Description
MOSBY'S TEXTBOOK FOR NURSING ASSISTANTS contains everything Nursing Assistants need to know about working in a variety of health care settings. This popular text presents information in a reader-friendly, highly visual format that appeals to learners of all levels. The clear, logical presentation of procedures, with hundreds of large, full-color photos and drawings, encourages learning. New content includes work ethics, delegation, wound care, oxygen needs, and developmental disabilities.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Health Care Agencies · The Nursing Assistant · Work Ethics · Communicating with the Health Team · Understanding the Person · Body Structure and Function · Growth and Development · Care of the Older Person · Safety · Preventing Infection · Body Mechanics · The Person's Unit · Bedmaking · Personal Hygiene · Urinary Elimination · Bowel Elimination · Nutrition and Fluids · Measuring Vital Signs · Exercise and Activity · Comfort, Rest and Sleep · Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges · Assisting with the Physical Examination · The Person Having Surgery · Wound Care · Heat and Cold Applications · Oxygen Needs · Rehabilitation and Restorative Care · Persons with Hearing and Vision Problems · Common Health Problems · Mental Health Problems · Confusion and Dementia · Developmental Disabilities · Sexuality · Caring for Mothers and Newborns · Basic Emergency Care · The Dying Person · Medical Terminology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 884
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2000
- Published:
- 29th November 1999
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323709392
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ