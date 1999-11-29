Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Soft Cover Version - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323009249

Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Soft Cover Version

5th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino
Paperback ISBN: 9780323709392
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th November 1999
Page Count: 884
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

MOSBY'S TEXTBOOK FOR NURSING ASSISTANTS contains everything Nursing Assistants need to know about working in a variety of health care settings. This popular text presents information in a reader-friendly, highly visual format that appeals to learners of all levels. The clear, logical presentation of procedures, with hundreds of large, full-color photos and drawings, encourages learning. New content includes work ethics, delegation, wound care, oxygen needs, and developmental disabilities.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Health Care Agencies · The Nursing Assistant · Work Ethics · Communicating with the Health Team · Understanding the Person · Body Structure and Function · Growth and Development · Care of the Older Person · Safety · Preventing Infection · Body Mechanics · The Person's Unit · Bedmaking · Personal Hygiene · Urinary Elimination · Bowel Elimination · Nutrition and Fluids · Measuring Vital Signs · Exercise and Activity · Comfort, Rest and Sleep · Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges · Assisting with the Physical Examination · The Person Having Surgery · Wound Care · Heat and Cold Applications · Oxygen Needs · Rehabilitation and Restorative Care · Persons with Hearing and Vision Problems · Common Health Problems · Mental Health Problems · Confusion and Dementia · Developmental Disabilities · Sexuality · Caring for Mothers and Newborns · Basic Emergency Care · The Dying Person · Medical Terminology

Details

No. of pages:
884
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323709392

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.