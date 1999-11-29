Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - Soft Cover Version

Introduction to Health Care Agencies · The Nursing Assistant · Work Ethics · Communicating with the Health Team · Understanding the Person · Body Structure and Function · Growth and Development · Care of the Older Person · Safety · Preventing Infection · Body Mechanics · The Person's Unit · Bedmaking · Personal Hygiene · Urinary Elimination · Bowel Elimination · Nutrition and Fluids · Measuring Vital Signs · Exercise and Activity · Comfort, Rest and Sleep · Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges · Assisting with the Physical Examination · The Person Having Surgery · Wound Care · Heat and Cold Applications · Oxygen Needs · Rehabilitation and Restorative Care · Persons with Hearing and Vision Problems · Common Health Problems · Mental Health Problems · Confusion and Dementia · Developmental Disabilities · Sexuality · Caring for Mothers and Newborns · Basic Emergency Care · The Dying Person · Medical Terminology