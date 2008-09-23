Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants
Description
Gain the knowledge and skills you need to give medication with this new easy-to-read textbook. Thorough and complete, this text covers all of the basic principles and techniques of medication administration. It also provides an overview of common drugs, their effects and side effects, and key safety issues that include medication interactions, common errors, over-the-counter medications, and medication use in older adults.
Key Features
- Clear, easy-to-read writing style makes it easy to understand what you’ve read.
- Attractive, full-color presentation keeps your interest.
- Hundreds of full-color drawings and photos illustrate key techniques and concepts.
- Focus on Communication boxes show you how to clearly communicate with patients and residents and avoid comments that might make them uncomfortable.
- Focus on Older Persons boxes prepare you to address the special needs, considerations, and circumstances of older patients.
- Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes explain measures and cautions you can use to improve patient safety and comfort.
- Procedures are divided into manageable segments with step-by-step instructions to follow for each skill.
- Delegation Guidelines prepare you for the responsibilities of specific delegated tasks.
- Arithmetic Review in the Appendix reviews the basic math skills you need for calculating and checking medication dosages.
- UNIQUE! Key Abbreviations and Acronyms at the beginning of each chapter familiarize you with commonly used abbreviations.
- Key Terms defined at the beginning of each chapter prepare you to better understand chapter content.
- Chapter Review Questions at the end of each chapter help you evaluate your learning.
- Workbook available separately contains a wide variety of exercises and activities to enhance and evaluate your learning.
Table of Contents
- The Medication Assistant
2. Delegation
3. Ethics and Laws
4. Assisting With the Nursing Process
5. Body Structure and Function
6. Basic Pharmacology
7. Life Span Considerations
8. Medication Orders and Prescriptions
9. Medication Safety
10. Oral, Sublingual, and Buccal Drugs
11. Topical Drugs
12. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Inhaled Drugs
13. Vaginal and Rectal Drugs
14. Drugs Affecting the Nervous System
15. Drugs Used for Mental Health Problems
16. Drugs Used for Seizure Disorders
17. Drugs Used to Manage Pain
18. Drugs Used to Lower Lipids
19. Drugs Used to Treat Hypertension
20. Drugs Used to Treat Dysrhythmias
21. Drugs Used to Treat Angina, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and Heart Failure
22. Drugs Used for Diuresis
23. Drugs Used to Treat Thrombo-Embolic Disorders
24. Drugs Used to Treat Respiratory Diseases
25. Drugs Used to Treat Gastro-Esophageal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer Disease
26. Drugs Used to Treat Nausea, Vomiting, Constipation, and Diarrhea
27. Drugs Used to Treat Diabetes and Thyroid Disease
28. Cortico-Steroids and Gonadal Hormones
29. Drugs Used for Men’s and Women’s Health
30. Drugs Used to Treat Urinary System Disorders
31. Drugs Used to Treat Eye Disorders
32. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cancer
33. Drugs Affecting Muscles and Joints
34. Drugs Used to Treat Infections
35. Nutrition and Herbal and Dietary Supplement Therapy
Review Question Answers
Appendix A: Arithmetic Review
Appendix B: Isolation Precautions
Appendix C: Bloodborne Pathogen Standard
Glossary
Key Abbreviations
