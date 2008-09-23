Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323046879, 9780323392587

Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants

1st Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino
eBook ISBN: 9780323392587
Paperback ISBN: 9780323046879
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd September 2008
Page Count: 512
Description

Gain the knowledge and skills you need to give medication with this new easy-to-read textbook. Thorough and complete, this text covers all of the basic principles and techniques of medication administration. It also provides an overview of common drugs, their effects and side effects, and key safety issues that include medication interactions, common errors, over-the-counter medications, and medication use in older adults.

Key Features

  • Clear, easy-to-read writing style makes it easy to understand what you’ve read.
  • Attractive, full-color presentation keeps your interest.
  • Hundreds of full-color drawings and photos illustrate key techniques and concepts.
  • Focus on Communication boxes show you how to clearly communicate with patients and residents and avoid comments that might make them uncomfortable.
  • Focus on Older Persons boxes prepare you to address the special needs, considerations, and circumstances of older patients.
  • Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes explain measures and cautions you can use to improve patient safety and comfort.
  • Procedures are divided into manageable segments with step-by-step instructions to follow for each skill.
  • Delegation Guidelines prepare you for the responsibilities of specific delegated tasks.
  • Arithmetic Review in the Appendix reviews the basic math skills you need for calculating and checking medication dosages.
  • UNIQUE! Key Abbreviations and Acronyms at the beginning of each chapter familiarize you with commonly used abbreviations.
  • Key Terms defined at the beginning of each chapter prepare you to better understand chapter content.
  • Chapter Review Questions at the end of each chapter help you evaluate your learning.
  • Workbook available separately contains a wide variety of exercises and activities to enhance and evaluate your learning.

Table of Contents

  1. The Medication Assistant

    2. Delegation

    3. Ethics and Laws

    4. Assisting With the Nursing Process

    5. Body Structure and Function

    6. Basic Pharmacology

    7. Life Span Considerations

    8. Medication Orders and Prescriptions

    9. Medication Safety

    10. Oral, Sublingual, and Buccal Drugs

    11. Topical Drugs

    12. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Inhaled Drugs

    13. Vaginal and Rectal Drugs

    14. Drugs Affecting the Nervous System

    15. Drugs Used for Mental Health Problems

    16. Drugs Used for Seizure Disorders

    17. Drugs Used to Manage Pain

    18. Drugs Used to Lower Lipids

    19. Drugs Used to Treat Hypertension

    20. Drugs Used to Treat Dysrhythmias

    21. Drugs Used to Treat Angina, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and Heart Failure

    22. Drugs Used for Diuresis

    23. Drugs Used to Treat Thrombo-Embolic Disorders

    24. Drugs Used to Treat Respiratory Diseases

    25. Drugs Used to Treat Gastro-Esophageal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer Disease

    26. Drugs Used to Treat Nausea, Vomiting, Constipation, and Diarrhea

    27. Drugs Used to Treat Diabetes and Thyroid Disease

    28. Cortico-Steroids and Gonadal Hormones

    29. Drugs Used for Men’s and Women’s Health

    30. Drugs Used to Treat Urinary System Disorders

    31. Drugs Used to Treat Eye Disorders

    32. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cancer

    33. Drugs Affecting Muscles and Joints

    34. Drugs Used to Treat Infections

    35. Nutrition and Herbal and Dietary Supplement Therapy


    Review Question Answers

    Appendix A: Arithmetic Review

    Appendix B: Isolation Precautions

    Appendix C: Bloodborne Pathogen Standard

    Glossary

    Key Abbreviations

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

