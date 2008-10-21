Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants- Text and Workbook Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323049931

Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants- Text and Workbook Package

1st Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino
Paperback ISBN: 9780323049931
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st October 2008
Description

This convenient, money-saving package is a must-have for nursing students! It includes Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants, 1st edition & the Workbook for Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants, 1st edition.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323049931

Sheila Sorrentino

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

