Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
6th Edition
Description
Provide safe and effective care in any type of long-term care setting! Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants provides a complete guide to the skills you need as a nursing assistant. More than 100 key procedures are described with clear, easy-to-learn instructions. Written by noted educator and author Sheila Sorrentino, this edition adds coverage that will help you care for residents with acute or chronic medical conditions.
Key Features
- Content on OBRA and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) is highlighted, emphasizing national regulations and rules Ñ this knowledge is required for certification.
- Clear, readable writing style makes the material easy to understand.
- More than 100 procedures include step-by-step instructions for completing skills, divided into pre-, procedure, and post-procedure sections.
- Over 800 full-color photos and drawings provide clear, visual explanations of concepts and actions.
- Companion CD helps you learn and review with 25 interactive procedures, along with learning exercises, an audio glossary, and the Body Spectrum A&P review.
- Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes offer guidelines to enhance safe and effective care and covers reimbursement restrictions for institution-caused conditions.
- Delegation Guidelines detail what you should know before accepting specific delegated tasks.
- Quality of Life focus reminds you to show respect for the resident with simple courtesies.
- Quality of Life boxes reinforce the importance of the resident's rights and well-being as mandated by OBRA.
- Teamwork and Time Management boxes provide specific guidelines to help you work most efficiently, whether independently or as part of the nursing team.
- Focus on Communication boxes help you communicate clearly to residents and avoid making them feel uncomfortable.
- Skills covered on the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program (NNAAP) certification exam are marked with a special flag.
- Caring about Culture boxes help you be sensitive to the various practices of other cultures.
- Residents with Dementia boxes help you meet the special needs of residents with dementia.
- Charting examples demonstrate correct recording methods to ensure accuracy in practice.
- Spanish health care terminology in the appendix helps you communicate with Spanish-speaking residents and family members.
- Student resources on the Evolve website include skills video clips, audio glossary, useful Spanish vocabulary and phrases, skills evaluation, and checklists.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Working in Long-Term Care Settings
1. Introduction to Long-Term Care
2. Resident Rights NEW!
3. The Nursing Assistant in Long-Term Care
4. Ethics and Laws
5. Work Ethics
6. Communicating With the Health Team
7. Assisting With the Nursing Process
Unit II: Focusing on the Person
8. Understanding the Resident
9. Body Structure and Function
10. The Older Person
11. Sexuality
Unit III: Protecting the Person
12. Safety
13. Preventing Falls
14. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
15. Preventing Infection
16. Body Mechanics
17. Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers
Unit IV: Assisting With Activities of Daily Living
18. The Resident's Unit
19. Bedmaking
20. Hygiene
21. Grooming
22. Urinary Elimination
23. Bowel Elimination
24. Nutrition and Fluids
25. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
26. Exercise and Activity
27. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
28. Oxygen Needs
29. Respiratory Support and Therapies NEW!
30. Assisted Living
Unit V: Assisting With Assessment
31. Measuring Vital Signs
32. Assisting With the Physical Examination
33. Collecting and Testing Specimens
Unit VI: Assisting With Care Needs
34. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents
35. Wound Care
36. Heat and Cold Applications
37. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
38. Cancer and Immune System Disorders NEW!
39. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders NEW!
40. Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders NEW!
41. Digestive and Endocrine Disorders NEW!
42. Urinary and Reproductive Disorders NEW!
43. Mental Health Problems
44. Confusion and Dementia
45. Developmental Disabilities
46. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care
47. Basic Emergency Care
48. The Dying Person
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 28th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080132
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294041
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ