Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323075831, 9780323080132

Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants

6th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino
eBook ISBN: 9780323080132
eBook ISBN: 9780323294041
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th October 2010
Page Count: 816
Description

Provide safe and effective care in any type of long-term care setting! Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants provides a complete guide to the skills you need as a nursing assistant. More than 100 key procedures are described with clear, easy-to-learn instructions. Written by noted educator and author Sheila Sorrentino, this edition adds coverage that will help you care for residents with acute or chronic medical conditions.

Key Features

  • Content on OBRA and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) is highlighted, emphasizing national regulations and rules Ñ this knowledge is required for certification.
  • Clear, readable writing style makes the material easy to understand.
  • More than 100 procedures include step-by-step instructions for completing skills, divided into pre-, procedure, and post-procedure sections.
  • Over 800 full-color photos and drawings provide clear, visual explanations of concepts and actions.
  • Companion CD helps you learn and review with 25 interactive procedures, along with learning exercises, an audio glossary, and the Body Spectrum A&P review.
  • Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes offer guidelines to enhance safe and effective care and covers reimbursement restrictions for institution-caused conditions.
  • Delegation Guidelines detail what you should know before accepting specific delegated tasks.
  • Quality of Life focus reminds you to show respect for the resident with simple courtesies.
  • Quality of Life boxes reinforce the importance of the resident's rights and well-being as mandated by OBRA.
  • Teamwork and Time Management boxes provide specific guidelines to help you work most efficiently, whether independently or as part of the nursing team.
  • Focus on Communication boxes help you communicate clearly to residents and avoid making them feel uncomfortable. 
  • Skills covered on the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program (NNAAP) certification exam are marked with a special flag.
  • Caring about Culture boxes help you be sensitive to the various practices of other cultures.
  • Residents with Dementia boxes help you meet the special needs of residents with dementia.
  • Charting examples demonstrate correct recording methods to ensure accuracy in practice.
  • Spanish health care terminology in the appendix helps you communicate with Spanish-speaking residents and family members.
  • Student resources on the Evolve website include skills video clips, audio glossary, useful Spanish vocabulary and phrases, skills evaluation, and checklists.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Working in Long-Term Care Settings

1. Introduction to Long-Term Care

2. Resident Rights  NEW!

3. The Nursing Assistant in Long-Term Care

4. Ethics and Laws

5. Work Ethics

6. Communicating With the Health Team

7. Assisting With the Nursing Process

Unit II: Focusing on the Person

8. Understanding the Resident

9. Body Structure and Function

10. The Older Person

11. Sexuality

Unit III: Protecting the Person

12. Safety

13. Preventing Falls

14. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use

15. Preventing Infection

16. Body Mechanics

17. Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers

Unit IV: Assisting With Activities of Daily Living

18. The Resident's Unit

19. Bedmaking

20. Hygiene

21. Grooming

22. Urinary Elimination

23. Bowel Elimination

24. Nutrition and Fluids

25. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy

26. Exercise and Activity

27. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

28. Oxygen Needs

29. Respiratory Support and Therapies  NEW!

30. Assisted Living

Unit V: Assisting With Assessment

31. Measuring Vital Signs

32. Assisting With the Physical Examination

33. Collecting and Testing Specimens

Unit VI: Assisting With Care Needs

34. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents

35. Wound Care

36. Heat and Cold Applications

37. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems

38. Cancer and Immune System Disorders  NEW!

39. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders  NEW!

40. Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders  NEW!

41. Digestive and Endocrine Disorders  NEW!

42. Urinary and Reproductive Disorders  NEW!

43. Mental Health Problems

44. Confusion and Dementia

45. Developmental Disabilities

46. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care

47. Basic Emergency Care

48. The Dying Person


About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

