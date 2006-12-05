Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
5th Edition
Description
Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants provides complete coverage of the nursing assistant's role in the long-term care setting. These responsibilities are addressed clearly and logically in a visually appealing format. This new edition now includes Mosby's Nursing Assistant CD-ROM packaged free with the text to make learning key procedures interactive and engaging.
Key Features
- A clear and readable writing style with a 7th grade reading level makes content easily understandable.
- Includes over 100 procedures divided into pre-procedure, procedure, and post-procedure sections for easier learning.
- The text highlights OBRA content throughout.
- Quality of Life boxes throughout the text address the OBRA mandate to enhance residents' overall well-being.
- Charting examples demonstrate correct recording methods to ensure accuracy in practice.
- Delegation Guidelines detail what the nursing assistant should know before accepting specific delegated tasks.
- Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes provide guidelines for techniques to promote the resident's safety and comfort.
- Focus on Rehabilitation boxes alert the student to special information and insights regarding rehabilitation care.
- Caring About Culture boxes help students learn about the various practices and preferences of people from various cultural groups.
- Residents with Dementia boxes detail special care and safety considerations for the confused resident.
Table of Contents
Unit I. Working in Long-Term Care Settings
1. Introduction to Long-Term Care
2. The Nursing Assistant in Long-Term Care
3. Work Ethics
4. Communicating with the Health Team
5. Assisting with the Nursing Process—NEW!
Unit II. Focusing on the Person
6. Understanding the Resident
7. Body Structure and Function
8. The Older Person
9. Sexuality
Unit III. Protecting the Person
10. Safety
11. Preventing Falls—NEW!
12. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
13. Preventing Infection
14. Body Mechanics
15. Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers—NEW!
Unit IV. Assisting with Activities of Daily Living
16. The Resident’s Unit
17. Bedmaking
18. Hygiene
19. Grooming
20. Urinary Elimination
21. Bowel Elimination
22. Nutrition and Fluids
23. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy—NEW!
24. Exercise and Activity
25. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
26. Oxygen Needs
27. Assisted Living
Unit V. Assisting with Assessment
28. Measuring Vital Signs
29. Assisting with the Physical Examination
30. Collecting and Testing Specimens—NEW!
Unit VI. Assisting with Care Needs
31. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents
32. Wound Care
33. Heat and Cold Applications
34. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems—NEW!
35. Common Health Problems
36. Mental Health Problems
37. Confusion and Dementia
38. Developmental Disabilities
39. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care
40. Basic Emergency Care
41. The Dying Person
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 5th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543989
About the Authors
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Bernie Gorek
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerontology Consultant, New England, ND
