Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants - 5th Edition

Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants

5th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Bernie Gorek
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543989
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th December 2006
Page Count: 768
Description

Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants provides complete coverage of the nursing assistant's role in the long-term care setting. These responsibilities are addressed clearly and logically in a visually appealing format. This new edition now includes Mosby's Nursing Assistant CD-ROM packaged free with the text to make learning key procedures interactive and engaging.

  • A clear and readable writing style with a 7th grade reading level makes content easily understandable.
  • Includes over 100 procedures divided into pre-procedure, procedure, and post-procedure sections for easier learning.
  • The text highlights OBRA content throughout.
  • Quality of Life boxes throughout the text address the OBRA mandate to enhance residents' overall well-being.
  • Charting examples demonstrate correct recording methods to ensure accuracy in practice.
  • Delegation Guidelines detail what the nursing assistant should know before accepting specific delegated tasks.
  • Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes provide guidelines for techniques to promote the resident's safety and comfort.
  • Focus on Rehabilitation boxes alert the student to special information and insights regarding rehabilitation care.
  • Caring About Culture boxes help students learn about the various practices and preferences of people from various cultural groups.
  • Residents with Dementia boxes detail special care and safety considerations for the confused resident.

Unit I. Working in Long-Term Care Settings

1. Introduction to Long-Term Care

2. The Nursing Assistant in Long-Term Care

3. Work Ethics

4. Communicating with the Health Team

5. Assisting with the Nursing Process—NEW!

Unit II. Focusing on the Person

6. Understanding the Resident

7. Body Structure and Function

8. The Older Person

9. Sexuality

Unit III. Protecting the Person

10. Safety

11. Preventing Falls—NEW!

12. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use

13. Preventing Infection

14. Body Mechanics

15. Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers—NEW!

Unit IV. Assisting with Activities of Daily Living

16. The Resident’s Unit

17. Bedmaking

18. Hygiene

19. Grooming

20. Urinary Elimination

21. Bowel Elimination

22. Nutrition and Fluids

23. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy—NEW!

24. Exercise and Activity

25. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

26. Oxygen Needs

27. Assisted Living

Unit V. Assisting with Assessment

28. Measuring Vital Signs

29. Assisting with the Physical Examination

30. Collecting and Testing Specimens—NEW!

Unit VI. Assisting with Care Needs

31. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents

32. Wound Care

33. Heat and Cold Applications

34. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems—NEW!

35. Common Health Problems

36. Mental Health Problems

37. Confusion and Dementia

38. Developmental Disabilities

39. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care

40. Basic Emergency Care

41. The Dying Person

Sheila Sorrentino

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

Bernie Gorek

Gerontology Consultant, New England, ND

