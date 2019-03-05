Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
8th Edition
Description
With its highly visual format, topical information, and easy-to-follow guidance, Mosby’s Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants, 8th Edition is the perfect resource to help you master the ins and outs of long-term care. One hundred step-by-step procedures — all written at the sixth-grade reading level — provide clear instructions for completing skills. Helpful spotlight boxes and realistic patient scenarios reinforce the nursing assistant’s roles and responsibilities that are needed in today’s long-term care settings. New features in this edition include an all-new chapter on culture and religion; a new chapter on career management and getting hired; new procedures; and updated content on topical issues like confusion and dementia, hypertension, American Heart Association CPR, cancer, and more. As with previous editions, the focus on OBRA content and patient quality of life will underscore competent and respectful care.
Key Features
- 6th grade reading level and concise coverage helps readers of all levels and abilities (particularly ESL individuals) easily understand and master important long-term care concepts and procedures.
- 100 step-by-step procedures are divided into pre-procedure, procedure, and post-procedure sections for easier learning.
- Residents with Dementia boxes cover the special needs of older persons with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
- Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes emphasize the need to provide safe care while making a patient more comfortable.
- Delegation Guidelines boxes describe what information the nursing assistant needs from the nurse and the care plan to perform safe care; as well as what information to report and record.
- Quality-of-Life boxes reinforce the importance of patients’ rights and enhancing their quality of life when giving care.
- Teamwork and Time Management boxes illustrate ways to work efficiently within the health care team.
- Time to Reflect scenarios present realistic patient situations faced by nursing assistants to build critical thinking skills.
- Focus on Rehabilitation boxes clarify considerations and insights about rehabilitation and restorative care.
- Focus on Communication boxes provide guidelines for how to clearly communicate with patients and avoid comments that might make them uncomfortable.
- NATCEP certification exam icons identify the skills tested on the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program and state certification exams.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter help evaluate learning.
- Key abbreviations at the beginning of each chapter highlight commonly used abbreviations.
Table of Contents
1. The Nursing Assistant Working in Long-Term Care
2. Resident Rights, Ethics, and Laws
3. Work Ethics
4. Communicating with the Health Team
5. Assisting with the Nursing Process
6. Understanding the Resident
7. Culture and Religion NEW!
8. Body Structure and Function
9. The Older Person
10. Sexuality
11. Safety
12. Preventing Falls
13. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
14. Preventing Infection
15. Body Mechanics and Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers
16. The Resident’s Unit
17. Bedmaking
18. Hygiene
19. Grooming
20. Nutrition and Fluids
21. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
22. Urinary Elimination
23. Bowel Elimination
24. Exercise and Activity
25. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
26. Oxygen Needs and Respiratory Therapies
27. Measuring Vital Signs
28. Assisting With the Physical Examination
29. Collecting and Testing Specimens
30. Admissions, Transfers, and Discharges
31. Wound Care
32. Pressure Ulcers
33. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
34. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders
35. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
36. Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Disorders
37. Digestive and Endocrine System Disorders
38. Urinary and Reproductive System Disorders
39. Mental Health Problems
40. Confusion and Dementia
41. Developmental Disabilities
42. Rehabilitation and Restorative Nursing Care
43. Assisted Living
44. Basic Emergency Care
45. End-of-Life Care
46. Getting a Job — Career Management NEW!
Review Question Answers
Appendixes
Glossary
Key Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 5th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323530736
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530712
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530682