Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
7th Edition
Description
Mosby’s Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants clearly and comprehensively addresses current responsibilities of the nursing assistant working in a long-term care setting. Written at a 7th grade reading level, in an appealing visual format, this text addresses the needs of learners of all levels. More than 100 procedures provide clear instructions for completing skills in manageable segments for easier learning. The newly updated companion CD contains over 25 animated procedures with exercises and an audio glossary to assist the multi-modal learner.
Key Features
- 7th grade reading level promotes comprehension in all levels of learners including ESL students.
- OBRA and CMS content highlights OBRA and CMS requirements for providing care.
- Quality-of-Life boxes in each chapter and content throughout reinforce the importance of promoting residents’ rights and enhancing the quality of life while providing care.
- Over 100 procedures with detailed step-by-step instructions for completing nursing assistant skills in manageable segments for easier learning.
- NNAAP certification exam icons alert you to skills tested on the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program and state certification exams.
- Promotion Safety and Comfort boxes offer guidelines for practicing safe and effective care to enhance patient safety and comfort.
- Residents with Dementia boxes provide specific considerations for safe and effective care of residents with dementia that help you meet the special needs of residents with dementia.
- Focus on Rehabilitation boxes clarify considerations and insights about rehabilitation and restorative care.
- Delegation Guidelines boxes highlight nursing assistant responsibilities for delegated tasks to better prepare you to deliver safe and effective care.
- Caring About Culture boxes illustrate examples of cultural and ethnic beliefs and customs to help you become a more sensitive care provider.
- Focus on Communication boxes emphasize importance of good communication and provide practical tips to help you communicate more effectively and confidently.
- Teamwork and Time Management boxes supply specific guidelines to help nursing assistants provide excellent, efficient care and cooperation among members of health care team.
- NEW! Video clip icons in the procedures alert you to video clips on the accompanying Evolve site to enhance your learning from the brand-new edition of Mosby’s Nursing Assistant Video Skills.
- Procedure icons next to content headings alert you to related procedures.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter help you evaluate learning.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: WORKING IN LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS
1. The Nursing Assistant Working in Long-Term Care
2. Ethics, Laws, and Resident Rights
3. Work Ethics
4. Communicating With the Health Team
5. Assisting With the Nursing Process
UNIT II: FOCUSING ON THE PERSON
6. Understanding the Resident
7. Body Structure and Function
8. The Older Person
9. Sexuality
UNIT III: PROTECTING THE PERSON
10. Safety
11. Preventing Falls
12. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
13. Preventing Infection
14. Body Mechanics and Safe Resident Handling, Positioning, and Transfers
UNIT IV: ASSISTING WITH ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIVING
15. The Resident’s Unit
16. Bedmaking
17. Hygiene
18. Grooming
19. Nutrition and Fluids
20. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
21. Urinary Elimination
22. Bowel Elimination
23. Exercise and Activity
24. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
25. Oxygen Needs and Respiratory Support and Therapies
UNIT V: ASSISTING WITH ASSESSMENT
26. Measuring Vital Signs
27. Assisting With the Physical Examination
28. Collecting and Testing Specimens
UNIT VI: ASSISTING WITH CARE NEEDS
29. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents
30. Wound Care
31. Pressure Ulcers
32. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
33. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders
34. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
35. Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Disorders
36. Digestive and Endocrine System Disorders
37. Urinary and Reproductive System Disorders
38. Mental Health Problems
39. Confusion and Dementia
40. Developmental Disabilities
41. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care
42. Assisted Living
43. Basic Emergency Care
44. End-of-Life Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 20th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293532
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279420