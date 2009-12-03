Mosby's Review Questions for the Speech-Language Pathology PRAXIS Examination - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323059046, 9780323081207

Mosby's Review Questions for the Speech-Language Pathology PRAXIS Examination

1st Edition

Authors: Dennis Ruscello Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323081207
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd December 2009
Page Count: 376
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With approximately 1,400 practice questions – more than any other exam review – this unique book/CD-ROM package provides the most complete, reliable preparation available for the PRAXIS II subject assessment examination. Review questions can be selected to match the style and question distribution of the real exam to familiarize you with the examination experience and help you build test-taking confidence.

Key Features

    • Approximately 1,400 practice questions – more than 10 times the number of questions on the actual examination – offer unparalleled review of key concepts in speech-language pathology.
    • A detailed rationale accompanies each question to explain correct answers and help you identify areas requiring further review.
    • Content experts lend valuable knowledge and insight across every specialty area covered on the exam to ensure the most reliable, well-rounded review.
    • Select references point you to specific sources of additional information for fast, efficient research.

    Table of Contents

    PART I: BASIC HUMAN COMMUNICATION PROCESSES

    1. Language Acquisition and Learning Theory

    2. Language Science

    3. Learning Theory

    4. Multicultural Awareness

    5. Speech Science

    PART II: PHONOLOGICAL AND LANGUAGE DISORDERS ASSESSMENT

    AND TREATMENT

    6. Phonological Disorders

    7. Language Disorders

    PART III: SPEECH DISORDERS: IDENTIFICATION, ASSESSMENT, TREATMENT, AND PREVENTION

    8. Fluency Disorders

    9. Resonance Disorders

    10. Voice Disorders

    PART IV: NEUROGENIC DISORDERS

    11. Neurological Disorders

    12. Dysphagia

    PART V: AUDIOLOGY AND HEARING

    13. Hearing Science

    14. Audiological Assessment

    15. Auditory Habilitation and Rehabilitation

    PART VI: CLINICAL MANAGEMENT

    16. Alternative/Augmentative Communication

    17. Counseling

    18. Documentation and Monitoring of Client Progress

    19. Efficacy

    20. Instrumentation

    21. Speech-Language Assessment

    22. Speech-Language Intervention

    23. Syndromes and Genetics

    PART VII: PROFESSIONAL ISSUES, PSYCHOMETRICS, AND RESEARCH

    24. Ethical Practices

    25. Research Methodology and Psychometrics

    26. Standards and Laws

    Details

    No. of pages:
    376
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323081207

    About the Author

    Dennis Ruscello

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, Department of Speech, Pathology and Audiology, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.