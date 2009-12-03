Mosby's Review Questions for the Speech-Language Pathology PRAXIS Examination
1st Edition
Description
With approximately 1,400 practice questions – more than any other exam review – this unique book/CD-ROM package provides the most complete, reliable preparation available for the PRAXIS II subject assessment examination. Review questions can be selected to match the style and question distribution of the real exam to familiarize you with the examination experience and help you build test-taking confidence.
Key Features
- Approximately 1,400 practice questions – more than 10 times the number of questions on the actual examination – offer unparalleled review of key concepts in speech-language pathology.
- A detailed rationale accompanies each question to explain correct answers and help you identify areas requiring further review.
- Content experts lend valuable knowledge and insight across every specialty area covered on the exam to ensure the most reliable, well-rounded review.
- Select references point you to specific sources of additional information for fast, efficient research.
Table of Contents
PART I: BASIC HUMAN COMMUNICATION PROCESSES
1. Language Acquisition and Learning Theory
2. Language Science
3. Learning Theory
4. Multicultural Awareness
5. Speech Science
PART II: PHONOLOGICAL AND LANGUAGE DISORDERS ASSESSMENT
AND TREATMENT
6. Phonological Disorders
7. Language Disorders
PART III: SPEECH DISORDERS: IDENTIFICATION, ASSESSMENT, TREATMENT, AND PREVENTION
8. Fluency Disorders
9. Resonance Disorders
10. Voice Disorders
PART IV: NEUROGENIC DISORDERS
11. Neurological Disorders
12. Dysphagia
PART V: AUDIOLOGY AND HEARING
13. Hearing Science
14. Audiological Assessment
15. Auditory Habilitation and Rehabilitation
PART VI: CLINICAL MANAGEMENT
16. Alternative/Augmentative Communication
17. Counseling
18. Documentation and Monitoring of Client Progress
19. Efficacy
20. Instrumentation
21. Speech-Language Assessment
22. Speech-Language Intervention
23. Syndromes and Genetics
PART VII: PROFESSIONAL ISSUES, PSYCHOMETRICS, AND RESEARCH
24. Ethical Practices
25. Research Methodology and Psychometrics
26. Standards and Laws
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 3rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081207
About the Author
Dennis Ruscello
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Speech, Pathology and Audiology, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV