Mosby's Review for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Examination
3rd Edition
Description
Covering everything you need to study for and pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) and ExCPT exams, Mosby's Review for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Examination, 3rd Edition makes exam preparation easy. Review the content you'll see on the exam with handy outlines, test-taking tips and strategies, and electronic flash cards. Written by noted pharmacy technician educator James J. Mizner, this complete review tests your knowledge and simulates the actual PTCB exam with 17 different, 100-question practice exams in the book and online. This edition is modeled after the updated Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam Blueprint.
Key Features
- A total of 1,700 review questions are included in 17 practice exams in the book and online.
- 100-question format of each practice exam simulates the PTCB and ExCPT exams, with multiple-choice questions and the same balance of content, for a realistic test taking experience.
- 700 electronic flash cards help you learn and remember facts by covering the top 200 most prescribed pharmaceuticals, top 50 herbals, abbreviations, and sound-alike drugs.
- Review content reflects the new percentages covered on the PTCB exam.
- A convenient outline format helps you to quickly review important information you'll see on the exam.
- Tips and suggestions prepare you for test-taking success by providing an insider’s perspective on what to expect and how to prepare for your exam when you have limited time.
- Seven practice exams in the book feature the same format and content emphasis as the national exam.
- Ten practice exams on the Evolve companion website in both timed and untimed modes help you identify any areas of weakness, and include instant feedback and remediation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 23rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323113373
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113847
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292641
About the Author
James Mizner
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner, Panacea Solutions Consulting, Reston, VA