Covering everything you need to study for and pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) and ExCPT exams, Mosby's Review for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Examination, 3rd Edition makes exam preparation easy. Review the content you'll see on the exam with handy outlines, test-taking tips and strategies, and electronic flash cards. Written by noted pharmacy technician educator James J. Mizner, this complete review tests your knowledge and simulates the actual PTCB exam with 17 different, 100-question practice exams in the book and online. This edition is modeled after the updated Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam Blueprint.