Mosby's Review for the NBDE, Part II is the perfect study companion for dental students who have passed Part I of the National Dental Board Exam and are preparing for Part II. This complete exam review provides crucial, current information on each of the major disciplines covered in Part II of the NBDE, including Endodontics, Operative Dentistry, Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery & Pain Control, Oral Diagnosis, Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry, Patient Management, Periodontics, Pharmacology, and Prosthodontics. Material is presented in a concise, convenient outline format and arranged according to the specifications of the NBDE, utilizing detailed content points and supported by informative examples and illustrations.