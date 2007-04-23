Mosby's Review for the NBDE, Part II
1st Edition
Description
Mosby's Review for the NBDE, Part II is the perfect study companion for dental students who have passed Part I of the National Dental Board Exam and are preparing for Part II. This complete exam review provides crucial, current information on each of the major disciplines covered in Part II of the NBDE, including Endodontics, Operative Dentistry, Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery & Pain Control, Oral Diagnosis, Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry, Patient Management, Periodontics, Pharmacology, and Prosthodontics. Material is presented in a concise, convenient outline format and arranged according to the specifications of the NBDE, utilizing detailed content points and supported by informative examples and illustrations.
Key Features
- The point-by-point outline format conveys essential data and key points in a clean, streamlined fashion, eliminating the need to sift through thick, heavy paragraphs to find important facts.
- The exam-based progression of topics allows users to familiarize themselves with content in the same order in which they will encounter it on the exam, and to build conclusions based on previously presented material.
- Each section features 100 review questions that highlight important points of each topic and prepare students for both the exam content and testing procedures.
- An answer key with rationales illustrates logical approaches students should use in answering exam questions and reinforces principles addressed in each section.
- Tables and text boxes provide supplementary information and emphasize important data from the core text at a glance.
- Included Case Study CD-ROM presents detailed case scenarios that challenge students to apply the knowledge to real-world scenarios, just as they will be required to do on Part II of the exam.
Table of Contents
- Endodontics
2. Operative Dentistry
3. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery / Pain Control
4. Oral Diagnosis
5. Orthodontics / Pediatric Dentistry
6. Patient Management
7. Periodontics
8. Pharmacology
9. Prosthodontics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 23rd April 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079921
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167727