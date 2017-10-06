Mosby's Respiratory Care Equipment
10th Edition
Description
The most clinically relevant respiratory care equipment textbook on the market, Mosby’s Respiratory Care Equipment, 10th Edition employs a "how-to" approach that moves beyond technical descriptions of machinery. Learn to identify equipment, understand how it works, and apply your knowledge to clinical practice with this comprehensive overview of the equipment and techniques used by respiratory therapists to treat cardiopulmonary dysfunction. The 10th edition includes updated information on the latest devices and equipment, which are divided into clearly defined sections including: ventilators, transport, home-care, neonatal and pediatric ventilators, and alternative ventilators. In addition, there’s a focus on specific ventilator characteristics such as mode, monitors and displays, alarms and indicators, graphics, special features, and troubleshooting for lesser-used ventilators.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Clinical Approach provides you with a "how-to" guide to identifying equipment, understanding how it works, and applying the information in clinical practice.
- UNIQUE! List of Ventilators organized by application area and manufacturer make review and research quick and easy.
- NBRC-style Self-Assessment Questions at the end of every chapter prepares you for credentialing exams.
- UNIQUE! Infection Control chapter provides a review of this critical topic that RTs must understand to prevent healthcare-associated infections.
- Excerpts of Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs) give you important information regarding indications/contraindications, hazards and complications, assessment of need, assessment of outcome, and monitoring.
- Pedagogy includes chapter outlines, learning objectives, key terms, chapter introductions, and bulleted key point summaries to reinforce material and help you to identify relevant content.
- UNIQUE! Clinical Scenario boxes (formerly Clinical Rounds) allow you to apply material you’ve learned to a clinical setting.
- UNIQUE! Historical Notes boxes present educational and/or clinically relevant and valuable historical information of respiratory care equipment.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
1. Basic Physics for the Respiratory Therapist
2. Principles of Infection Control
3. Introduction to Ventilators
II. Medical Gases
4. Manufacture, Storage, and Transport of Medical Gases
5. Administering Medical Gases: Regulators, Flowmeters, and Controlling Devices
6. Humidity and Aerosol Therapy
III. Assessment
7. Assessment of Pulmonary Function
8. Assessment of Cardiovascular Function
9. Blood Gas Monitoring
IV. Devices
10. Lung Expansion Devices
11. Mechanical Ventilators: General-Use Devices
12. Infant/Pediatric Ventilators
13. Home-Care, Transport Devices, Alternative Devices
V. Critical Care and Other Therapies
14. Airway Management Devices and ACLS
15. Sleep Diagnostics
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 6th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323416368
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323675550
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528993
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528986
About the Author
J. Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA