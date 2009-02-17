Mosby's Respiratory Care Equipment - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323051767, 9780323067423

Mosby's Respiratory Care Equipment

8th Edition

Authors: J. Cairo J. Cairo Susan Pilbeam
eBook ISBN: 9780323067423
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th February 2009
Page Count: 856
Description

Stay ahead of the curve with the most clinically relevant equipment text on the market, now updated with the latest equipment and most in-depth information. You’ll appreciate the thorough and systematic coverage of equipment used by respiratory therapists in all areas of practice including neonates and pediatrics, cardiovascular diagnostics, and the growing field of sleep medicine. Chapters combine theory with the latest advances in new devices and techniques, computer-assisted technologies, pharmacological agents, and clinical practice guidelines. Unlike other texts, Mosby’s Respiratory Care Equipment explains the mechanics of the equipment while maintaining a focus on the clinical applications. Instead of just reading a technical description of ventilators you’ll learn how to select modes, set parameters, monitor the equipment, and respond to alarms. This “how to” approach prepares you to work with the entire spectrum of equipment.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Clinical “how to” approach helps you identify equipment, understand how it works, and apply the information to clinical practice.
  • UNIQUE! Organization of ventilators by application area rather than by manufacturer further emphasizes the clinical focus.
  • UNIQUE! Clinical Rounds boxes introduce you to problems you may encounter when using the equipment in a clinical setting.
  • Chapter assessment questions in NBRC-style multiple-choice and critical-thinking format prepare you for what you’ll encounter on board exams.
  • UNIQUE! Historical Notes give you valuable information about the history of respiratory care equipment.
  • UNIQUE! Sleep Diagnostics chapter discusses the impact of sleep disorders on cardiopulmonary function and familiarizes you with polysomnography.
  • UNIQUE! Cardiovascular diagnostics are covered in a chapter devoted exclusively to appropriate use of electrocardiography and hemodynamic monitoring.
  • EVOLVE site for students discusses additional ventilators; instructor resources include an image collection, test bank, Instructor Manual, and PowerPoint presentations.
  • UNIQUE! Two-color design is visually appealing and highlights special features throughout the book.
  • NBRC Clinical Practice Guideline excerpts give you important information on indications/contraindications, hazards and complications, assessment, and monitoring.
  • Internet resources in each chapter lead you to more information on respiratory care organizations and equipment manufacturers.
  • Glossary provides definitions of key terms.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Basic Physics for the Respiratory Therapist

Chapter 2: Manufacture, Storage, and Transport of Medical Gases

Chapter 3: Administering Medical Gases: Regulators, Flowmeters, and Controlling Devices

Chapter 4: Humidity and Aerosol Therapy

Chapter 5: Principles of Infection Control

Chapter 6: Airway Management Devices

Chapter 7: Lung Expansion Therapy

Chapter 8: Assessment of Pulmonary Function

Chapter 9: Assessment of Cardiovascular Function

Chapter 10: Blood Gas Monitoring

Chapter 11: Introduction to Ventilators

Chapter 12: Mechanical Ventilators: General-Use Devices

Chapter 13: Infant and Pediatric Ventilators

Chapter 14: Transport, Home-Care, and Alternative Ventilatory Devices

Chapter 15: Sleep Diagnostics

No. of pages:
856
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323067423

J. Cairo

Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA

Susan Pilbeam

Clinical Applications Specialist, Maquet, Inc., St. Augustine, FL

