Mosby's Respiratory Care Equipment
8th Edition
Description
Stay ahead of the curve with the most clinically relevant equipment text on the market, now updated with the latest equipment and most in-depth information. You’ll appreciate the thorough and systematic coverage of equipment used by respiratory therapists in all areas of practice including neonates and pediatrics, cardiovascular diagnostics, and the growing field of sleep medicine. Chapters combine theory with the latest advances in new devices and techniques, computer-assisted technologies, pharmacological agents, and clinical practice guidelines. Unlike other texts, Mosby’s Respiratory Care Equipment explains the mechanics of the equipment while maintaining a focus on the clinical applications. Instead of just reading a technical description of ventilators you’ll learn how to select modes, set parameters, monitor the equipment, and respond to alarms. This “how to” approach prepares you to work with the entire spectrum of equipment.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Clinical “how to” approach helps you identify equipment, understand how it works, and apply the information to clinical practice.
- UNIQUE! Organization of ventilators by application area rather than by manufacturer further emphasizes the clinical focus.
- UNIQUE! Clinical Rounds boxes introduce you to problems you may encounter when using the equipment in a clinical setting.
- Chapter assessment questions in NBRC-style multiple-choice and critical-thinking format prepare you for what you’ll encounter on board exams.
- UNIQUE! Historical Notes give you valuable information about the history of respiratory care equipment.
- UNIQUE! Sleep Diagnostics chapter discusses the impact of sleep disorders on cardiopulmonary function and familiarizes you with polysomnography.
- UNIQUE! Cardiovascular diagnostics are covered in a chapter devoted exclusively to appropriate use of electrocardiography and hemodynamic monitoring.
- EVOLVE site for students discusses additional ventilators; instructor resources include an image collection, test bank, Instructor Manual, and PowerPoint presentations.
- UNIQUE! Two-color design is visually appealing and highlights special features throughout the book.
- NBRC Clinical Practice Guideline excerpts give you important information on indications/contraindications, hazards and complications, assessment, and monitoring.
- Internet resources in each chapter lead you to more information on respiratory care organizations and equipment manufacturers.
- Glossary provides definitions of key terms.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Basic Physics for the Respiratory Therapist
Chapter 2: Manufacture, Storage, and Transport of Medical Gases
Chapter 3: Administering Medical Gases: Regulators, Flowmeters, and Controlling Devices
Chapter 4: Humidity and Aerosol Therapy
Chapter 5: Principles of Infection Control
Chapter 6: Airway Management Devices
Chapter 7: Lung Expansion Therapy
Chapter 8: Assessment of Pulmonary Function
Chapter 9: Assessment of Cardiovascular Function
Chapter 10: Blood Gas Monitoring
Chapter 11: Introduction to Ventilators
Chapter 12: Mechanical Ventilators: General-Use Devices
Chapter 13: Infant and Pediatric Ventilators
Chapter 14: Transport, Home-Care, and Alternative Ventilatory Devices
Chapter 15: Sleep Diagnostics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 17th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323067423
About the Author
J. Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
J. Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
Susan Pilbeam
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Applications Specialist, Maquet, Inc., St. Augustine, FL