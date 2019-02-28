Mosby's Radiography Online: Anatomy and Positioning for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures (Access Code, Textbook, and Workbook Package) - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323710640

Mosby's Radiography Online: Anatomy and Positioning for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures (Access Code, Textbook, and Workbook Package)

14th Edition

Authors: Bruce Long Jeannean Rollins Barbara Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710640
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th February 2019
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323710640

About the Author

Bruce Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Jeannean Rollins

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences Arkansas State University Jonesboro, AR, USA

Barbara Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA

