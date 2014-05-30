Mosby's Pocketbook of Mental Health
2nd Edition
Description
Perfect For:
- - Nursing Students
- - Health Care Professionals
- - Social Service Professionals
Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health 2nd Edition written by leading professional nurses and academics, Professor Eimear Muir-Cochrane, Patricia Barkway and Debra Nizette, is a convenient reference guide for nursing students and health professionals required to respond to individuals in crisis.
This user-friendly pocket guide from Muir-Cochrane, Barkway and Nizette delivers practical strategies and skills for nursing students and professionals, general practitioners, paramedics, police and allied health workers to implement. With a focus on social inclusion, recovery, culture and the promotion of consumer rights, this mental health textbook plays a pivotal guide for holistic modern health care practices.
Benefit from the updated content of Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health 2nd Edition, which features a new opening chapter, the latest research and evidence (including the recently released National Practice Standards), tips for a successful clinical placement and guidance on psychiatric medications.
Muir-Cochrane, Barkway and Nizette have delivered an exemplary mental health textbook that provides students and professional nurses with helpful "dos and don’ts" and "what to do" in commonly encountered medical circumstances.
Key Features
• Written specifically for Australian and New Zealand contexts.
• Hands-on and inclusive strategies enable readers to develop practical skills.
• Convenient size and user-friendly layout that offers readers immediate access to information.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Mental Health: Every Health Professionals’ Business
Chapter 2: Working in a recovery framework
Chapter 3: Essentials for mental health practice
Chapter 4: Mental Health Assessment
Chapter 5: Culture and mental health
Chapter 6:An overview of mental illness
Chapter 7: Psychiatric and associated emergencies
Chapter 8: Managing medications
Chapter 9: Contemporary talking therapies
Chapter 10:Co-occurring medical problems
Chapter 11: Loss and grief
Chapter 12: Law and ethics
Chapter 13: Settings for mental healthcare
Appendix 1: Surviving clinical placement!
Appendix 2: Who does what in mental health?
Appendix 3: Working with people with challenging behaviours
Appendix 4: Prescription abbreviations
Appendix 5: Top tips for people taking psychiatric medication
Further reading and resources
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2014
- Published:
- 30th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582247
About the Author
Eimear Muir-Cochrane
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Nursing (Mental Health Nursing), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Flinders University, SA, Australia
Patricia Barkway
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia
Debra Nizette
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia