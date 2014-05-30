Perfect For:

- Nursing Students

- Health Care Professionals

- Social Service Professionals

Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health 2nd Edition written by leading professional nurses and academics, Professor Eimear Muir-Cochrane, Patricia Barkway and Debra Nizette, is a convenient reference guide for nursing students and health professionals required to respond to individuals in crisis.

This user-friendly pocket guide from Muir-Cochrane, Barkway and Nizette delivers practical strategies and skills for nursing students and professionals, general practitioners, paramedics, police and allied health workers to implement. With a focus on social inclusion, recovery, culture and the promotion of consumer rights, this mental health textbook plays a pivotal guide for holistic modern health care practices.

Benefit from the updated content of Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health 2nd Edition, which features a new opening chapter, the latest research and evidence (including the recently released National Practice Standards), tips for a successful clinical placement and guidance on psychiatric medications.

Muir-Cochrane, Barkway and Nizette have delivered an exemplary mental health textbook that provides students and professional nurses with helpful "dos and don’ts" and "what to do" in commonly encountered medical circumstances.