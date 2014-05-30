Mosby's Pocketbook of Mental Health - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729541909, 9780729582247

Mosby's Pocketbook of Mental Health

2nd Edition

Authors: Eimear Muir-Cochrane Patricia Barkway Debra Nizette
eBook ISBN: 9780729582247
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 30th May 2014
Page Count: 218
Description

Perfect For:

  • - Nursing Students

  • - Health Care Professionals

  • - Social Service Professionals

Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health 2nd Edition written by leading professional nurses and academics, Professor Eimear Muir-Cochrane, Patricia Barkway and Debra Nizette, is a convenient reference guide for nursing students and health professionals required to respond to individuals in crisis.

This user-friendly pocket guide from Muir-Cochrane, Barkway and Nizette delivers practical strategies and skills for nursing students and professionals, general practitioners, paramedics, police and allied health workers to implement. With a focus on social inclusion, recovery, culture and the promotion of consumer rights, this mental health textbook plays a pivotal guide for holistic modern health care practices.

Benefit from the updated content of Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health 2nd Edition, which features a new opening chapter, the latest research and evidence (including the recently released National Practice Standards), tips for a successful clinical placement and guidance on psychiatric medications.

Muir-Cochrane, Barkway and Nizette have delivered an exemplary mental health textbook that provides students and professional nurses with helpful "dos and don’ts" and "what to do" in commonly encountered medical circumstances.

Key Features

• Written specifically for Australian and New Zealand contexts.

• Hands-on and inclusive strategies enable readers to develop practical skills.

• Convenient size and user-friendly layout that offers readers immediate access to information.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Mental Health: Every Health Professionals’ Business

Chapter 2: Working in a recovery framework

Chapter 3: Essentials for mental health practice

Chapter 4: Mental Health Assessment

Chapter 5: Culture and mental health

Chapter 6:An overview of mental illness

Chapter 7: Psychiatric and associated emergencies

Chapter 8: Managing medications

Chapter 9: Contemporary talking therapies

Chapter 10:Co-occurring medical problems

Chapter 11: Loss and grief

Chapter 12: Law and ethics

Chapter 13: Settings for mental healthcare

Appendix 1: Surviving clinical placement!

Appendix 2: Who does what in mental health?

Appendix 3: Working with people with challenging  behaviours

Appendix 4: Prescription abbreviations

Appendix 5: Top tips for people taking psychiatric medication

Further reading and resources

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582247

About the Author

Eimear Muir-Cochrane

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of Nursing (Mental Health Nursing), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Flinders University, SA, Australia

Patricia Barkway

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia

Debra Nizette

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia

