Mosby's Pocketbook of Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539319, 9780729579315

Mosby's Pocketbook of Mental Health

1st Edition

Authors: Eimear Muir-Cochrane Eimear Muir-Cochrane Patricia Barkway Debra Nizette Patricia Barkway Debra Nizette
eBook ISBN: 9780729579315
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 20th April 2010
Page Count: 172
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health is a convenient, user-friendly resource for all health professionals. The potency of this text is in its easily accessible format which offers clear, concise guidance to students on clinical placements and practitioners.

In sum a ‘one stop shop’ for essential knowledge and skills backed up by the latest scientific evidence. The text is consumer centred and context specific with practical advice supported by internationally accepted standards of evidence. Dot points, diagrams and tables are used to provide straightforward, readable, accessible, hands on material.

Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health will complement a core text and offer a quick reference in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Bullet point layout for easy readability

  • Clear, concise presentation of information

  • Pocket-book sized to be taken on clinical rotation

  • Case Studies derived from a clinical setting to assist the reader link theory and practice

  • Figures and tables to clearly communicate current trends within the mental health sector

  • Multidisciplinary approach to illustrate the breadth and context of mental issues

  • Provides a framework for informative clinical decisions

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Working in a recovery framework

Chapter 2: Essentials for mental health practice

Chapter 3: Mental state assessment

Chapter 4: Culture and mental health

Chapter 5: Common mental illnesses and associated disorders

Chapter 6: Psychiatric emergencies

Chapter 7: Managing medications

Chapter 8: Contemporary talking therapies

Chapter 9: Co-occurring medical problems

Chapter 10: Loss and grief

Chapter 11: Law and ethics

Chapter 12: Settings for mental healthcare

 

Appendices

App 1: Surviving clinical placement

App 2: Working with people with challenging behaviours

App 3: Prescription abbreviations

App 4: Top 10 tips for people taking psychiatric medication

Further reading and resources

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729579315

About the Author

Eimear Muir-Cochrane

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of Nursing (Mental Health Nursing), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Flinders University, SA, Australia

Eimear Muir-Cochrane

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of Nursing (Mental Health Nursing), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Flinders University, SA, Australia

Patricia Barkway

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia

Debra Nizette

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia

Patricia Barkway

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia

Debra Nizette

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.