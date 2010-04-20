Mosby's Pocketbook of Mental Health
1st Edition
Description
Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health is a convenient, user-friendly resource for all health professionals. The potency of this text is in its easily accessible format which offers clear, concise guidance to students on clinical placements and practitioners.
In sum a ‘one stop shop’ for essential knowledge and skills backed up by the latest scientific evidence. The text is consumer centred and context specific with practical advice supported by internationally accepted standards of evidence. Dot points, diagrams and tables are used to provide straightforward, readable, accessible, hands on material.
Mosby’s Pocketbook of Mental Health will complement a core text and offer a quick reference in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Bullet point layout for easy readability
- Clear, concise presentation of information
- Pocket-book sized to be taken on clinical rotation
- Case Studies derived from a clinical setting to assist the reader link theory and practice
- Figures and tables to clearly communicate current trends within the mental health sector
- Multidisciplinary approach to illustrate the breadth and context of mental issues
- Provides a framework for informative clinical decisions
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Working in a recovery framework
Chapter 2: Essentials for mental health practice
Chapter 3: Mental state assessment
Chapter 4: Culture and mental health
Chapter 5: Common mental illnesses and associated disorders
Chapter 6: Psychiatric emergencies
Chapter 7: Managing medications
Chapter 8: Contemporary talking therapies
Chapter 9: Co-occurring medical problems
Chapter 10: Loss and grief
Chapter 11: Law and ethics
Chapter 12: Settings for mental healthcare
Appendices
App 1: Surviving clinical placement
App 2: Working with people with challenging behaviours
App 3: Prescription abbreviations
App 4: Top 10 tips for people taking psychiatric medication
Further reading and resources
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2010
- Published:
- 20th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579315
About the Author
Eimear Muir-Cochrane
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Nursing (Mental Health Nursing), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Flinders University, SA, Australia
Eimear Muir-Cochrane
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Nursing (Mental Health Nursing), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Flinders University, SA, Australia
Patricia Barkway
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia
Debra Nizette
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia
Patricia Barkway
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia
Debra Nizette
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Office, Queensland Health, QLD, Australia