Mosby's Pocket Guide to Pediatric Assessment - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323044127, 9780323167963

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Pediatric Assessment

5th Edition

Authors: Joyce Engel
eBook ISBN: 9780323167963
eBook ISBN: 9780323059732
Paperback ISBN: 9780323044127
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th March 2006
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Health History

    2. Measurement of Vital Signs

    3. Assessment of Body Systems

    4. General Assessment

    5. Concluding the Assessment

    Appendices

    A. Developmental Assessment

    B. Growth Charts

    C. Normal Laboratory Values

    D. Immunization Schedules for Infants and Children

    E. Sample Documentation of a Child Health History

    F. Bibliography

    Index

Description

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Pediatric Assessment offers a concise but comprehensive approach to health assessment for the pediatric client. It begins with a general description of history taking and includes approaches to children at various ages, nutritional assessment, and measurement and evaluation of vital signs. Emphasis is on "how to" information, including how and what to assess in each body system. Psychosocial, anatomical, and physiological development variations are incorporated as appropriate, as well as normal and abnormal findings. Given the extensive information provided, this reference is ideal for a broad range of nurses and students dealing with pediatric patients.

Key Features

  • Concise, portable size makes this book very handy for use in clinical settings.
  • Presents content in an outline format for clinical practicality.
  • Includes both psychosocial and physical aspects of assessment within a developmental framework.
  • Body system organization facilitates retrieval of information.
  • Highlighted clinical alerts call attention to potentially serious findings.
  • Up-to-date growth charts are provided for birth through age 18.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323167963
eBook ISBN:
9780323059732
Paperback ISBN:
9780323044127

About the Authors

Joyce Engel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Brock University 500 Glenridge Ave. St. Catharines, Ont., L2S 3A1 Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.