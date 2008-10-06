Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nutritional Assessment and Care - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323052658, 9780323085991

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nutritional Assessment and Care

6th Edition

Authors: Mary Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780323085991
Paperback ISBN: 9780323052658
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th October 2008
Page Count: 608
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

UNIT I. Nutrition for Health Promotion

1. Nutrition and Health: Overview

2. Nutrition Assessment

3. Pregnancy and Lactation

4. Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence

5. Adulthood and Aging

6. Athletic Performance

7. Obesity and Weight Control


UNIT II. Nutrition Support

8. Enteral Nutrition

9. Parenteral Nutrition


UNIT III. Medical Nutrition Therapy

10. Metabolic Stress: Critical Illness, Trauma, and Surgery

11. Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Liver Dysfunction

12. Cancer

13. HIV Infection

14. Cardiovascular Disease

15. Pulmonary Disease, Including Cystic Fibrosis

16. Renal Disease

17. Diabetes Mellitus

18. Alcohol-Related, Mental, and Neurological Disorders

19. Eating Disorders

20. Pediatric Disorders


GLOSSARY

Description

Perform thorough nutrition assessments and interventions with the help of this concise yet comprehensive resource. Whether you’re a clinical practitioner or a student, you’ll benefit from a focus on the health effects of overweight and obesity and an overview of cultural impacts on nutrition. The new edition incorporates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2005 and the MyPyramid plan for diet and lifestyle planning. The Nutrition Care Process concept gives you even more tools to provide better nutrition assessment and care. From drug-nutrient interactions to the latest American Heart Association recommendations, you’ll always have the most current and relevant nutrition information within reach.

Key Features

  • Incorporates nutrition assessment into almost every chapter, emphasizing performance of a complete nutrition assessment as a basis for planning nutrition interventions and teaching.
  • Covers both enteral and parenteral nutrition support.
  • Highlights the importance of weight control and physical activity for the prevention and care of diabetes and other health problems.
  • Cultural and ethnic nutrition information helps you understand food preferences of diverse populations to aid in planning interventions that will better suit clients’ needs.
  • Appendixes available on Evolve provide valuable resources for nutrition intervention, referral, and teaching.
  • The glossary gives you clear definitions of words in an easily accessible reference.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323085991
Paperback ISBN:
9780323052658

About the Authors

Mary Moore Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics, Vanderbilt University, School of Medicine, Nashville, TN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.