Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nutritional Assessment and Care
6th Edition
Table of Contents
UNIT I. Nutrition for Health Promotion
1. Nutrition and Health: Overview
2. Nutrition Assessment
3. Pregnancy and Lactation
4. Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence
5. Adulthood and Aging
6. Athletic Performance
7. Obesity and Weight Control
UNIT II. Nutrition Support
8. Enteral Nutrition
9. Parenteral Nutrition
UNIT III. Medical Nutrition Therapy
10. Metabolic Stress: Critical Illness, Trauma, and Surgery
11. Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Liver Dysfunction
12. Cancer
13. HIV Infection
14. Cardiovascular Disease
15. Pulmonary Disease, Including Cystic Fibrosis
16. Renal Disease
17. Diabetes Mellitus
18. Alcohol-Related, Mental, and Neurological Disorders
19. Eating Disorders
20. Pediatric Disorders
GLOSSARY
Perform thorough nutrition assessments and interventions with the help of this concise yet comprehensive resource. Whether you’re a clinical practitioner or a student, you’ll benefit from a focus on the health effects of overweight and obesity and an overview of cultural impacts on nutrition. The new edition incorporates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2005 and the MyPyramid plan for diet and lifestyle planning. The Nutrition Care Process concept gives you even more tools to provide better nutrition assessment and care. From drug-nutrient interactions to the latest American Heart Association recommendations, you’ll always have the most current and relevant nutrition information within reach.
- Incorporates nutrition assessment into almost every chapter, emphasizing performance of a complete nutrition assessment as a basis for planning nutrition interventions and teaching.
- Covers both enteral and parenteral nutrition support.
- Highlights the importance of weight control and physical activity for the prevention and care of diabetes and other health problems.
- Cultural and ethnic nutrition information helps you understand food preferences of diverse populations to aid in planning interventions that will better suit clients’ needs.
- Appendixes available on Evolve provide valuable resources for nutrition intervention, referral, and teaching.
- The glossary gives you clear definitions of words in an easily accessible reference.
Mary Moore Author
Research Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics, Vanderbilt University, School of Medicine, Nashville, TN