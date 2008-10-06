Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nutritional Assessment and Care

Perform thorough nutrition assessments and interventions with the help of this concise yet comprehensive resource. Whether you’re a clinical practitioner or a student, you’ll benefit from a focus on the health effects of overweight and obesity and an overview of cultural impacts on nutrition. The new edition incorporates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2005 and the MyPyramid plan for diet and lifestyle planning. The Nutrition Care Process concept gives you even more tools to provide better nutrition assessment and care. From drug-nutrient interactions to the latest American Heart Association recommendations, you’ll always have the most current and relevant nutrition information within reach.