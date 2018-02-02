Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures
9th Edition
Table of Contents
A
Skill 1. Acapella Device
Skill 2. Aquathermia and Heating Pads
Skill 3. Aspiration Precautions
Skill 4. Assistive Device Ambulation (Use of Crutches, Cane, and Walker)
Skill 5. Automated External Defibrillator
B
Skill 6. Bladder Volume Measurement
Skill 7. Blood Administration
Skill 8. Blood Pressure by Auscultation: Upper extremities, Lower extremities, Palpation
Skill 9. Blood Glucose Testing
Skill 10. Blood Pressure: Automatic
C
Skill 11. Cardiac Monitor: Applying
Skill 12. Central Venous Access Device Care: Central Venous Catheter, Ports
Skill 13. Chest Tube Care
Skill 14. Cold Applications
Skill 15. Condom Catheter
Skill 16. Continuous Passive Motion Machine
Skill 17. Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion
D
Skill 18. Dressings: Dry and Moist-to-Dry,
Skill 29. Dressings: Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Alginate
Skill 20. Dressings: Transparent
E
Skill 21. Ear Drop Administration
Skill 22. Ear Irrigations
Skill 23. Electrocardiogram: Obtaining a 12-Lead
Skill 24. Enemas
Skill 25. Enteral Nutrition via Gastrostomy or Jejunostomy Tube
Skill 26. Enteral Nutrition via a Nasoenteric Feeding Tube
Skill 27. Epidural Analgesia
Skill 28. Eye Irrigation
Skill 29. Eye Medications: Drops and Ointment
F
Skill 30. Fall Prevention in a Health Care Facility
Skill 31. Fecal Impaction: Removing Digitally
H
Skill 32. Hypothermia and Hyperthermia Blankets
I
Skill 33. Incentive Spirometery
Skill 34. Intradermal Injections
Skill 35. Intramuscular Injections
Skill 36. Intravenous Medications: Intermittent Infusion Sets and Mini-Infusion Pumps
Skill 37. Intravenous Medications: Intravenous Bolus
Skill 38. Isolation Precautions
M
Skill 39. Mechanical Lifts
Skill 40. Metered-Dose Inhalers
Skill 41. Moist Heat (Compress and Sitz Bath)
Skill 42. Mouth Care: Unconscious or Debilitated Patients
N
Skill 43. Nail and Foot Care
Skill 44. Nasoenteral Tube: Placement and Irrigation
Skill 45. Nasogastric Tube for Gastric Decompression: Insertion and Removal
Skill 46. Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy
O
Skill 47. Oral Medications
Skill 48. Oral Medications: Nasogastric Tube Administration
Skill 49. Ostomy Care (Pouching)
Skill 50. Oxygen Therapy: Nasal Cannula, Oxygen Mask, T Tube, or Tracheostomy Collar
P
Skill 51. Parenteral Medication Preparation: Ampules and Vials
Skill 52. Parenteral Medications: Mixing Medications in One Syringe
Skill 53. Patient-Controlled Analgesia
Skill 54. Peripheral Intravenous Care: Dressing Care, Discontinuation
Skill 55. Peripheral Intravenous Care: Regulating Intravenous Flow Rate, Changing Tubing and Solution
Skill 56. Peripheral Intravenous Insertion
Skill 57. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Care
Skill 58. Postoperative Exercises
Skill 59. Pressure Bandages (Applying)
Skill 60. Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment
Skill 61. Pressure Ulcer Treatment
Skill 62. Pulse Oximetry
R
Skill 63. Rectal Suppository Insertion
Skill 64. Respiration Assessment
Skill 65. Restraint Application
Skill 66. Restraint-Free Environment
S
Skill 67. Seizure Precautions
Skill 68. Sequential Compression Device and Elastic Stockings
Skill 69. Specialty Beds: Air-Fluidized, Air Suspension, and Rotokenetic
Skill 70. Sterile Gloving
Skill 71. Sterile Technique: Donning and Removing Cap, Mask, and Protective Eyewear
Skill 72. Subcutaneous Injections
Skill 73. Suctioning: Closed (In-line)
Skill 74. Suctioning: Nasopharyngeal, Nasotracheal, and Artificial Airway
Skill 75. Suprapubic Catheter Care
Skill 76. Suture and Staple Removal
T
Skill 77. Topical Skin Applications
Skill 78. Tracheostomy Care
U
Skill 79. Urinary Catheter Insertion
Skill 80. Urinary Catheter Care and Removal
Skill 81. Urinary Catheter Irrigation
Skill 82. Urinary Diversion: Pouching an Incontinent Urinary Diversion
V
Skill 83. Vaginal Instillations
Skill 84. Venipuncture: Collecting Blood Specimens and Cultures by Syringe and Vacutainer Method
W
Skill 85. Wound Drainage Devices: Jackson-Pratt, Hemovac
Skill 86. Wound Irrigation
Appendix: Overview of CDC Hand Hygiene Guidelines
Bibliography
Description
Mosby’s Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures, 9th Edition, is a concise, pocket-sized study tool and clinical reference based on the best-selling textbook Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition! This spiral-bound presents 85 key nursing skills in a convenient, A-to-Z format. Step-by-step instructions include full-color photos plus rationales explaining why and how to use specific techniques to help you troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them. With the latest in evidence-based practice this essential guide is a great tool to help you safely and effectively perform core nursing skills.
Key Features
- Clear, two-column format shows you how to perform skills, with rationales for each step explaining the reason behind the practice and the benefit to patients.
- Alphabetical organization of skills makes it easy to find information quickly, with each skill beginning on a new page.
- A convenient pocket size and spiral binding allow the book to fit easily into your coat pocket and to stay open on the page you want.
- Safety alerts highlight important information for patient safety and effective performance of skills.
- Special Considerations address teaching, the home care setting, and care modifications for pediatric and geriatric patients.
- Documentation guidelines include a bulleted list of what should be reported and recorded in the patient records.
- Unexpected outcomes and related interventions help you to troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 2nd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323529105
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529075
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529099
About the Authors
Anne Perry Author
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter Author
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO