Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323529105, 9780323529075

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures

9th Edition

Authors: Anne Perry Patricia Potter
Paperback ISBN: 9780323529105
eBook ISBN: 9780323529075
eBook ISBN: 9780323529099
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd February 2018
Page Count: 680
Table of Contents

A

Skill 1. Acapella Device

Skill 2. Aquathermia and Heating Pads

Skill 3. Aspiration Precautions  

Skill 4. Assistive Device Ambulation (Use of Crutches, Cane, and Walker)

Skill 5. Automated External Defibrillator

B

Skill 6. Bladder Volume Measurement

Skill 7. Blood Administration 

Skill 8. Blood Pressure by Auscultation: Upper extremities, Lower extremities, Palpation

Skill 9. Blood Glucose Testing

Skill 10. Blood Pressure: Automatic

C

Skill 11. Cardiac Monitor: Applying

Skill 12. Central Venous Access Device Care: Central Venous Catheter, Ports

Skill 13. Chest Tube Care

Skill 14. Cold Applications

Skill 15. Condom Catheter

Skill 16. Continuous Passive Motion Machine

Skill 17. Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion

D

Skill 18. Dressings: Dry and Moist-to-Dry,

Skill 29. Dressings: Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Alginate

Skill 20. Dressings: Transparent

E

Skill 21. Ear Drop Administration

Skill 22. Ear Irrigations

Skill 23. Electrocardiogram: Obtaining a 12-Lead

Skill 24. Enemas

Skill 25. Enteral Nutrition via Gastrostomy or Jejunostomy Tube

Skill 26. Enteral Nutrition via a Nasoenteric Feeding Tube

Skill 27. Epidural Analgesia

Skill 28. Eye Irrigation

Skill 29. Eye Medications: Drops and Ointment

F

Skill 30. Fall Prevention in a Health Care Facility

Skill 31. Fecal Impaction: Removing Digitally

H

Skill 32. Hypothermia and Hyperthermia Blankets

I

Skill 33. Incentive Spirometery

Skill 34. Intradermal Injections

Skill 35. Intramuscular Injections

Skill 36. Intravenous Medications: Intermittent Infusion Sets and Mini-Infusion Pumps

Skill 37. Intravenous Medications: Intravenous Bolus

Skill 38. Isolation Precautions

M

Skill 39. Mechanical Lifts

Skill 40. Metered-Dose Inhalers

Skill 41. Moist Heat (Compress and Sitz Bath)

Skill 42. Mouth Care: Unconscious or Debilitated Patients

N

Skill 43. Nail and Foot Care

Skill 44. Nasoenteral Tube:  Placement and Irrigation

Skill 45. Nasogastric Tube for Gastric Decompression: Insertion and Removal

Skill 46. Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy

O

Skill 47. Oral Medications

Skill 48. Oral Medications: Nasogastric Tube Administration

Skill 49. Ostomy Care (Pouching)

Skill 50. Oxygen Therapy: Nasal Cannula, Oxygen Mask, T Tube, or Tracheostomy Collar

P

Skill 51. Parenteral Medication Preparation: Ampules and Vials

Skill 52. Parenteral Medications: Mixing Medications in One Syringe

Skill 53. Patient-Controlled Analgesia

Skill 54. Peripheral Intravenous Care: Dressing Care, Discontinuation

Skill 55. Peripheral Intravenous Care: Regulating Intravenous Flow Rate, Changing Tubing and Solution

Skill 56. Peripheral Intravenous Insertion

Skill 57. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Care

Skill 58. Postoperative Exercises

Skill 59. Pressure Bandages (Applying)

Skill 60. Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment

Skill 61. Pressure Ulcer Treatment

Skill 62. Pulse Oximetry

R

Skill 63. Rectal Suppository Insertion

Skill 64. Respiration Assessment

Skill 65. Restraint Application

Skill 66. Restraint-Free Environment

S

Skill 67. Seizure Precautions

Skill 68. Sequential Compression Device and Elastic Stockings

Skill 69. Specialty Beds: Air-Fluidized, Air Suspension, and Rotokenetic

Skill 70. Sterile Gloving

Skill 71. Sterile Technique: Donning and Removing Cap, Mask, and Protective Eyewear

Skill 72. Subcutaneous Injections

Skill 73. Suctioning: Closed (In-line)

Skill 74. Suctioning: Nasopharyngeal, Nasotracheal, and Artificial Airway

Skill 75. Suprapubic Catheter Care

Skill 76. Suture and Staple Removal

T

Skill 77. Topical Skin Applications

Skill 78. Tracheostomy Care

U

Skill 79. Urinary Catheter Insertion

Skill 80. Urinary Catheter Care and Removal

Skill 81. Urinary Catheter Irrigation

Skill 82. Urinary Diversion: Pouching an Incontinent Urinary Diversion

V

Skill 83. Vaginal Instillations

Skill 84. Venipuncture: Collecting Blood Specimens and Cultures by Syringe and Vacutainer Method

W

Skill 85. Wound Drainage Devices: Jackson-Pratt, Hemovac

Skill 86. Wound Irrigation

Appendix: Overview of CDC Hand Hygiene Guidelines

Bibliography

Description

Mosby’s Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures, 9th Edition, is a concise, pocket-sized study tool and clinical reference based on the best-selling textbook Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition! This spiral-bound presents 85 key nursing skills in a convenient, A-to-Z format. Step-by-step instructions include full-color photos plus rationales explaining why and how to use specific techniques to help you troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them. With the latest in evidence-based practice this essential guide is a great tool to help you safely and effectively perform core nursing skills.

Key Features

  • Clear, two-column format shows you how to perform skills, with rationales for each step explaining the reason behind the practice and the benefit to patients.
  • Alphabetical organization of skills makes it easy to find information quickly, with each skill beginning on a new page.
  • A convenient pocket size and spiral binding allow the book to fit easily into your coat pocket and to stay open on the page you want.
  • Safety alerts highlight important information for patient safety and effective performance of skills.
  • Special Considerations address teaching, the home care setting, and care modifications for pediatric and geriatric patients.
  • Documentation guidelines include a bulleted list of what should be reported and recorded in the patient records.
  • Unexpected outcomes and related interventions help you to troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them.

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323529105
eBook ISBN:
9780323529075
eBook ISBN:
9780323529099

About the Authors

Anne Perry Author

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Potter Author

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

