Mosby’s Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures, 9th Edition, is a concise, pocket-sized study tool and clinical reference based on the best-selling textbook Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition! This spiral-bound presents 85 key nursing skills in a convenient, A-to-Z format. Step-by-step instructions include full-color photos plus rationales explaining why and how to use specific techniques to help you troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them. With the latest in evidence-based practice this essential guide is a great tool to help you safely and effectively perform core nursing skills.