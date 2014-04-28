Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures

A

Skill 1 Acapella Device

Skill 2 Apical-Radial Pulse

Skill 3 Aquathermia and Heating Pads

Skill 4 Aspiration Precautions

Skill 5 Assistive Device Ambulation (Use of Crutches, Cane, and Walker)

Skill 6 Automated External Defibrillator

B

Skill 7 Bladder Volume Measurement

Skill 8 Blood Administration

Skill 9 Blood Glucose Testing NEW!

Skill 10 Blood Pressure by Auscultation: Upper extremities, Lower extremities, Palpation

Skill 11 Blood Pressure: Automatic

C

Skill 12 Central Venous Access Device Care: CVC, Ports

Skill 13 Chest Tube Care

Skill 14 Cold Applications

Skill 15 Condom Catheter

Skill 16 Continuous Passive Motion Machine

Skill 17 Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion

D

Skill 18 Dressings: Dry and Moist-to-Dry,

Skill 19 Dressings: Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Alginate

Skill 20 Dressings: Transparent

E

Skill 21 Ear Drop Administration

Skill 22 Ear Irrigations

Skill 23 Enemas

Skill 24 Enteral Nutrition via Gastrostomy or Jejunostomy Tube

Skill 25 Enteral Nutrition via a Nasoenteric Feeding Tube

Skill 26 Epidural Analgesia

Skill 27 Eye Irrigation

Skill 28 Eye Medications: Drops and Ointment

F

Skill 29 Fall Prevention in a Health Care Facility

Skill 30 Fecal Impaction: Removing Digitally

H

Skill 31 Hypothermia and Hyperthermia Blankets

I

Skill 32 Incentive Spirometery

Skill 33 Intradermal Injections

Skill 34 Intramuscular Injections

Skill 35 Intravenous Medications: Intermittent Infusion Sets and Mini-Infusion Pumps

Skill 36 Intravenous Medications: Intravenous Bolus

Skill 37 Isolation Precautions

M

Skill 38 Mechanical Lifts

Skill 39 Metered-Dose Inhalers

Skill 40 Moist Heat (Compress and Sitz Bath)

Skill 41 Mouth Care: Unconscious or Debilitated Patients

N

Skill 42 Nail and Foot Care

Skill 43 Nasoenteral Tube: Placement and Irrigation

Skill 44 Nasogastric Tube for Gastric Decompression: Insertion and Removal

Skill 45 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

O

Skill 46 Oral Medications

Skill 47 Oral Medications: Nasogastric Tube Administration

Skill 48 Ostomy Care (Pouching)

Skill 49 Oxygen Therapy: Nasal Cannula, Oxygen Mask, T Tube, or Tracheostomy Collar

P

Skill 50 Parenteral Medication Preparation: Ampules and Vials

Skill 51 Parenteral Medications: Mixing Medications in One Syringe

Skill 52 Patient-Controlled Analgesia

Skill 53 Peripheral Intravenous Care: Dressing Care, Discontinuation

Skill 54 Peripheral Intravenous Insertion

Skill 55 Peripheral Intravenous Care: Regulating Intravenous Flow Rate, Changing Tubing and Solution

Skill 56 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Care

Skill 57 Postoperative Exercises

Skill 58 Pressure Bandages (Applying) NEW!

Skill 59 Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment

Skill 60 Pressure Ulcer Treatment

Skill 61 Pulse Oximetry

R

Skill 62 Rectal Suppository Insertion

Skill 63 Respiration Assessment

Skill 64 Restraint Application

Skill 65 Restraint-Free Environment

S

Skill 66 Seizure Precautions

Skill 67 Sequential Compression Device and Elastic Stockings

Skill 68 Specialty Beds: Air-Fluidized, Air Suspension, and Rotokenetic

Skill 69 Sterile Gloving

Skill 70 Sterile technique: Donning and Removing Cap, Mask, and Protective Eyewear

Skill 71 Subcutaneous Injections

Skill 72 Suctioning: Closed (In-line)

Skill 73 Suctioning: Nasopharyngeal, Nasotracheal, and Artificial Airway

Skill 74 Suprapubic Catheter Care

Skill 75 Suture and Staple Removal

T

Skill 76 Topical Skin Applications

Skill 77 Tracheostomy Care

U

Skill 78 Urinary Catheter Insertion

Skill 79 Urinary Catheter: Care and Removal

Skill 80 Urinary Catheter Irrigation

Skill 81 Urinary Diversion: Pouching an Incontinent Urinary Diversion

V

Skill 82 Vaginal Instillations

Skill 83 Venipuncture: Collecting Blood Specimens and Cultures by Syringe and Vacutainer Method

W

Skill 84 Wound Drainage Devices: Jackson Pratt, Hemovac

Skill 85 Wound Irrigation

Appendices:

CDC Isolation Guidelines for Tier I and Tier II

Bibliography

TJC Official Do Not Use list of Abbreviations [inside front cover]

Preprocedure/Postprocedure Protocol [back page/inside back cover]

