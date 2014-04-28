Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures
8th Edition
Table of Contents
A
Skill 1 Acapella Device
Skill 2 Apical-Radial Pulse
Skill 3 Aquathermia and Heating Pads
Skill 4 Aspiration Precautions
Skill 5 Assistive Device Ambulation (Use of Crutches, Cane, and Walker)
Skill 6 Automated External Defibrillator
B
Skill 7 Bladder Volume Measurement
Skill 8 Blood Administration
Skill 9 Blood Glucose Testing NEW!
Skill 10 Blood Pressure by Auscultation: Upper extremities, Lower extremities, Palpation
Skill 11 Blood Pressure: Automatic
C
Skill 12 Central Venous Access Device Care: CVC, Ports
Skill 13 Chest Tube Care
Skill 14 Cold Applications
Skill 15 Condom Catheter
Skill 16 Continuous Passive Motion Machine
Skill 17 Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion
D
Skill 18 Dressings: Dry and Moist-to-Dry,
Skill 19 Dressings: Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, Foam, or Alginate
Skill 20 Dressings: Transparent
E
Skill 21 Ear Drop Administration
Skill 22 Ear Irrigations
Skill 23 Enemas
Skill 24 Enteral Nutrition via Gastrostomy or Jejunostomy Tube
Skill 25 Enteral Nutrition via a Nasoenteric Feeding Tube
Skill 26 Epidural Analgesia
Skill 27 Eye Irrigation
Skill 28 Eye Medications: Drops and Ointment
F
Skill 29 Fall Prevention in a Health Care Facility
Skill 30 Fecal Impaction: Removing Digitally
H
Skill 31 Hypothermia and Hyperthermia Blankets
I
Skill 32 Incentive Spirometery
Skill 33 Intradermal Injections
Skill 34 Intramuscular Injections
Skill 35 Intravenous Medications: Intermittent Infusion Sets and Mini-Infusion Pumps
Skill 36 Intravenous Medications: Intravenous Bolus
Skill 37 Isolation Precautions
M
Skill 38 Mechanical Lifts
Skill 39 Metered-Dose Inhalers
Skill 40 Moist Heat (Compress and Sitz Bath)
Skill 41 Mouth Care: Unconscious or Debilitated Patients
N
Skill 42 Nail and Foot Care
Skill 43 Nasoenteral Tube: Placement and Irrigation
Skill 44 Nasogastric Tube for Gastric Decompression: Insertion and Removal
Skill 45 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
O
Skill 46 Oral Medications
Skill 47 Oral Medications: Nasogastric Tube Administration
Skill 48 Ostomy Care (Pouching)
Skill 49 Oxygen Therapy: Nasal Cannula, Oxygen Mask, T Tube, or Tracheostomy Collar
P
Skill 50 Parenteral Medication Preparation: Ampules and Vials
Skill 51 Parenteral Medications: Mixing Medications in One Syringe
Skill 52 Patient-Controlled Analgesia
Skill 53 Peripheral Intravenous Care: Dressing Care, Discontinuation
Skill 54 Peripheral Intravenous Insertion
Skill 55 Peripheral Intravenous Care: Regulating Intravenous Flow Rate, Changing Tubing and Solution
Skill 56 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Care
Skill 57 Postoperative Exercises
Skill 58 Pressure Bandages (Applying) NEW!
Skill 59 Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment
Skill 60 Pressure Ulcer Treatment
Skill 61 Pulse Oximetry
R
Skill 62 Rectal Suppository Insertion
Skill 63 Respiration Assessment
Skill 64 Restraint Application
Skill 65 Restraint-Free Environment
S
Skill 66 Seizure Precautions
Skill 67 Sequential Compression Device and Elastic Stockings
Skill 68 Specialty Beds: Air-Fluidized, Air Suspension, and Rotokenetic
Skill 69 Sterile Gloving
Skill 70 Sterile technique: Donning and Removing Cap, Mask, and Protective Eyewear
Skill 71 Subcutaneous Injections
Skill 72 Suctioning: Closed (In-line)
Skill 73 Suctioning: Nasopharyngeal, Nasotracheal, and Artificial Airway
Skill 74 Suprapubic Catheter Care
Skill 75 Suture and Staple Removal
T
Skill 76 Topical Skin Applications
Skill 77 Tracheostomy Care
U
Skill 78 Urinary Catheter Insertion
Skill 79 Urinary Catheter: Care and Removal
Skill 80 Urinary Catheter Irrigation
Skill 81 Urinary Diversion: Pouching an Incontinent Urinary Diversion
V
Skill 82 Vaginal Instillations
Skill 83 Venipuncture: Collecting Blood Specimens and Cultures by Syringe and Vacutainer Method
W
Skill 84 Wound Drainage Devices: Jackson Pratt, Hemovac
Skill 85 Wound Irrigation
Appendices:
CDC Isolation Guidelines for Tier I and Tier II
Bibliography
TJC Official Do Not Use list of Abbreviations [inside front cover]
Preprocedure/Postprocedure Protocol [back page/inside back cover]
Description
Take this reference to clinicals or on the job for quick access to nursing skills! Based on Perry & Potter's market-leading Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures, 8th Edition presents 85 key skills in a convenient spiral-bound, A-to-Z format. Step-by-step instructions include full-color photos plus rationales explaining why and how to use specific techniques. This edition adds coverage of two new skills. With the latest in evidence-based practice, this guide helps you perform basic nursing skills safely and effectively. Also available as an eBook for use on hand-held devices!
Key Features
- Safety alerts highlight important information for patient safety and effective performance of skills.
- Unexpected outcomes and related interventions help you troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them.
- Special Considerations address teaching, the home care setting, and care modifications for pediatric and geriatric patients.
- Clear, two-column format shows how to perform skills, with rationales for each step explaining the reason behind the practice and the benefit to patients.
- A Gloving logo identifies procedures in which clean gloves should be worn or gloves should be changed in order to minimize the risk of infection.
- Documentation guidelines include a bulleted list of what should be reported and recorded in the patient records.
- Alphabetical organization of skills makes it easy to find information quickly, and each skill begins on a new page.
- A convenient pocket size and spiral binding allow the book to fit easily into your coat pocket and to stay open on the page you want.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 28th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321716
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340243
About the Authors
Anne Perry Author
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter Author
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO