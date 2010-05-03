Take this pocket reference to clinicals on the job for quick access to nursing skills! Based on Perry & Potter's market-leading Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 7th Edition, Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures, 7th Edition presents 83 key skills in an easy-to-use A-to-Z format. Step-by-step instructions include full-color photos plus rationales explaining why to use specific techniques. With the latest in evidence-based practice, this book helps you perform basic nursing skills safely and effectively. Also available on Skyscape for use on any hand-held device!