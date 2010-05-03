Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures
7th Edition
Table of Contents
A
Skill 1 Acapella Device
Skill 2 Apical Radial Pulse
Skill 3 Aquathermia and Heating Pads
Skill 4 Aspiration Precautions
Skill 5 Assistive Device Ambulation (Use of Crutches, Cane, and Walker)
Skill 6 Automatic External Defibrillator
B
Skill 7 Bladder Volume Measurement
Skill 8 Blood Administration
Skill 9 Blood Pressure by Auscultation: Upper extremities, Lower extremities, Palpation
Skill 10 Blood Pressure: Automatic
C
Skill 11 Central Venous Access Device Care; CVC, Ports
Skill 12 Chest Tube Care
Skill13 Cold Applications
Skill 14 Condom Catheter
Skill 15 Continuous Passive motion Machine
Skill 16 Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion
D
Skill 17 Dressings; Dry and Moist-to-Dry,
Skill 18 Dressings: Hydrocolloid, Foam, or Absorption
Skill 19 Dressings: Transparent
E
Skill 20 Ear Drop Administration
Skill 21 Ear Irrigations
Skill 22 Enemas
Skill 23 Enteral Nutrition via Gastrostomy or Jejunostomy Tube
Skill 24 Enteral Nutrition via a Nasogastric Feeding Tube
Skill 25 Epidural Analgesia
Skill 26 Eye Irrigation
Skill 27 Eye Medications: Drops and Ointment
F
Skill 28 Fall Prevention in a Health Care Facility
Skill 29 Fecal Impaction: Removing Digitally
H
Skill 30 Hypothermia and Hyperthermia Blankets
I
Skill 31 Incentive Spirometery
Skill 32 Intradermal Injections
Skill 33 Intramuscular Injections
Skill 34 Intravenous Medications: Adding Medications to Intravenous Fluid Containers
Skill 35 Intravenous Medications: Intermittent infusion sets and Mini-infusion Pumps
Skill 36 Intravenous Medications: Intravenous Bolus
Skill 37 Isolation Precautions
M
Skill 38 Mechanical Lifts
Skill 39 Metered-Dose Inhalers
Skill 40 Moist Heat (Compress and Sitz Bath)
Skill 41 Mouth Care: Unconscious or Debilitated clients
N
Skill 42 Nail and Foot Care
Skill 43 Nasoenteral Tube: Placement, Irrigation, and Removal
Skill 44 Nasogastric Tube for Gastric Decompression: Insertion and Removal
Skill 45 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
O
Skill 46 Oral Medications
Skill 47 Oral Medications: Nasogastric Tube Administration
Skill 48 Ostomy Care (Pouching)
Skill 49 Oxygen Therapy: Nasal Cannula, Oxygen Mask, T Tube, or Tracheostomy Collar
P
Skill 50 Parenteral Medication Preparation: Ampules and Vials
Skill 51 Parenteral Medications: Mixing Medications in One Syringe
Skill 52 Patient-Controlled Analgesia
Skill 53 Peripheral Intravenous Care: Regulating Intravenous Flow Rate, Changing Tubing and Solution, Dressing Care
Skill 54 Peripheral Intravenous Insertion.
Skill 55 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Care
Skill 56 Postoperative Exercises
Skill 57 Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment
Skill 58 Pressure Ulcer Treatment
Skill 59 Pulse Oximetry
R
Skill 60 Rectal Suppository Insertion
Skill 61 Respiration Assessment
Skill 62 Restraint Application
Skill 63 Restraint-Free Environment
S
Skill 64 Seizure Precautions
Skill 65 Sequential Compression Device and Elastic Stockings
Skill 66 Specialty Beds: Air-Fluidized, Air Suspension, Rotokenetic
Skill 67 Sterile Gloving
Skill 68 Sterile technique: Donning and Removing Cap, Mask, and Protective Eyewear
Skill 69 Subcutaneous Injections
Skill 70 Suctioning: Closed (In-line)
Skill 71 Suctioning: Nasopharyngeal, Nasotracheal, and Artificial Airway
Skill 72 Suprapubic Catheter Care
Skill 73 Suture and Staple Removal
T
Skill 74 Topical Skin Applications
Skill 75 Tracheostomy Care
U
Skill 76 Urinary Catheter: Indwelling, Straight, Care and Removal
Skill 77 Urinary Catheter Irrigation
Skill 78 Urinary Diversion: Maintaining a Continent Diversion
Skill 79 Urinary Diversion, Pouching an Incontinent Urinary Diversion
V
Skill 80 Vaginal Instillations
Skill 81 Venipuncture: Collecting Blood Specimens and Cultures by Syringe and Vacutainer Method
W
Skill 82 Wound Drainage Devices: Jackson Pratt, Hemovac
Skill 83Wound Irrigation
Standard Protocol for All Nursing Interventions
Description
Take this pocket reference to clinicals on the job for quick access to nursing skills! Based on Perry & Potter's market-leading Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 7th Edition, Mosby's Pocket Guide to Nursing Skills & Procedures, 7th Edition presents 83 key skills in an easy-to-use A-to-Z format. Step-by-step instructions include full-color photos plus rationales explaining why to use specific techniques. With the latest in evidence-based practice, this book helps you perform basic nursing skills safely and effectively. Also available on Skyscape for use on any hand-held device!
Key Features
- A clear, two-column format presents skills with rationales for each step explaining why to use specific techniques.
- A gloving logo identifies skills in which clean gloves should be worn or gloves should be changed in order to minimize the risk of infection.
- Safety alerts highlight important information for patient safety and effective performance of skills.
- Reporting and recording guidelines include a bulleted list of what should be documented in the patient records.
- Unexpected outcomes and related interventions help you troubleshoot potential problems and take appropriate actions to address them.
- Alphabetical organization of skills makes it easy to find information quickly.
- A convenient pocket size and spiral binding allow the book to fit easily into your coat pocket and to stay open on the page you want.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 3rd May 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168854
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075794
About the Authors
Anne Perry Author
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter Author
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
