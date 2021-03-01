Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323642606

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring

9th Edition

Authors: Lisa Miller David Miller Rebecca Cypher
Paperback ISBN: 9780323642606
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2022
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323642606

About the Authors

Lisa Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Perinatal Risk Management & Education Services

David Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor

Rebecca Cypher Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.