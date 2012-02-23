Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083522, 9780323168939

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring

7th Edition

A Multidisciplinary Approach

Authors: Lisa Miller David Miller Susan Tucker
eBook ISBN: 9780323168939
eBook ISBN: 9780323083508
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd February 2012
Page Count: 352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. A Brief History of Fetal Monitoring

2. Physiologic Basis for Electronic Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring

3. Methods and Instrumentation

4. Uterine Activity Evaluation and Management

5. Pattern Recognition and Interpretation

6. Intrapartum Management of the Fetal Heart Rate Tracing

7. Influence of Gestational Age on Fetal Heart Rate

8. Fetal Assessment in Non-Obstetric Settings

9. Antepartum Fetal Assessment

10. Patient Safety, Risk Management, and Documentation

11. Obstetric Models and Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring in Europe  NEW!

Appendix A: Amnioinfusion

Appendix B: Selected FHR Tracings and Cases: Interpretation and Documentation  NEW!

Description

Evaluate intrapartum and antepartum fetal status with this portable, practical guide! Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring, 7th Edition provides a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach model that's ideal for use in the clinical environment. It offers a single definitive source on fetal heart rate monitoring, with the description, characteristics, etiology, clinical significance, and intervention for every tracing. Written by an expert team including nurse-midwife and attorney Lisa Miller, perinatologist David Miller, and RN Susan Martin Tucker, this reference may be used in any location where electronic monitoring is employed for fetal surveillance, such as the labor and delivery suite, the antepartum inpatient unit or ambulatory care setting, and emergency departments and intensive care units caring for pregnant women.

Key Features

    • Pocket-sized, colorful design offers portability and easy access to information.

    • Patient safety and risk management strategies with case study illustrations and legal commentary include guidelines for providing safe and competent care.

    • Prioritization of fetal monitoring elements helps you make clinical decisions in areas such as fetal heart rate assessment, evaluation, interpretation, and action planning, all supported by evidence-based practice and literature.

    • Descriptions of the relationship between various fetal heart rate patterns and fetal acidemia alert you to important considerations in the care of specific conditions.

    • Coverage of innovative practices supports patient safety and improved quality outcomes in high-reliability perinatal units addressing:

      • Use of a common language for fetal heart rate patterns with a common construct for interpretation

      • Emergency preparedness (multidisciplinary mock emergencies, simulations, debriefing after critical events, and exemplary practice)

      • Human factor issues (step-by-step process to improve communication, situational awareness, no-fault/just culture, teamwork, and collegiality)

    Details

    No. of pages:
    352
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2013
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323168939
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323083508

    Reviews

     "Another great book by Mosby's. A must by for those wanting to get to grips with fetal monitoring.

    This book gives a history of fetal monitoring and how it came into clinical practice. It even states how the use of fetal monitoring was adopted for low risk women and after several clinical trails, it was proven that continuos fetal monitoring was not associated with a decrease in low Apgar scores or perinatal mortality, but yet the use of continuos monitoring hasn't decreased.

    The book is in depth, covering different equipment such as pinards and fetoscopes and their use. With examples of different traces to demonstrate different scenarios.

    A really good pocket guide to fetal monitoring. It's small enough to take on placement so if you experience a 'dodgy' trace you can look it up while its still fresh on your mind. Also a must for qualified midwives."

    Midwifery Online, June 2013

    About the Authors

    Lisa Miller Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    President, Perinatal Risk Management & Education Services

    David Miller Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor

    Susan Tucker Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Nursing and Health Care Consultant, Quality Management and Perinatal Systems, Windsor, CA, USA

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.