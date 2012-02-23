Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring
7th Edition
A Multidisciplinary Approach
Table of Contents
1. A Brief History of Fetal Monitoring
2. Physiologic Basis for Electronic Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring
3. Methods and Instrumentation
4. Uterine Activity Evaluation and Management
5. Pattern Recognition and Interpretation
6. Intrapartum Management of the Fetal Heart Rate Tracing
7. Influence of Gestational Age on Fetal Heart Rate
8. Fetal Assessment in Non-Obstetric Settings
9. Antepartum Fetal Assessment
10. Patient Safety, Risk Management, and Documentation
11. Obstetric Models and Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring in Europe NEW!
Appendix A: Amnioinfusion
Appendix B: Selected FHR Tracings and Cases: Interpretation and Documentation NEW!
Description
Evaluate intrapartum and antepartum fetal status with this portable, practical guide! Mosby's Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring, 7th Edition provides a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach model that's ideal for use in the clinical environment. It offers a single definitive source on fetal heart rate monitoring, with the description, characteristics, etiology, clinical significance, and intervention for every tracing. Written by an expert team including nurse-midwife and attorney Lisa Miller, perinatologist David Miller, and RN Susan Martin Tucker, this reference may be used in any location where electronic monitoring is employed for fetal surveillance, such as the labor and delivery suite, the antepartum inpatient unit or ambulatory care setting, and emergency departments and intensive care units caring for pregnant women.
Key Features
- Pocket-sized, colorful design offers portability and easy access to information.
- Patient safety and risk management strategies with case study illustrations and legal commentary include guidelines for providing safe and competent care.
- Prioritization of fetal monitoring elements helps you make clinical decisions in areas such as fetal heart rate assessment, evaluation, interpretation, and action planning, all supported by evidence-based practice and literature.
- Descriptions of the relationship between various fetal heart rate patterns and fetal acidemia alert you to important considerations in the care of specific conditions.
- Coverage of innovative practices supports patient safety and improved quality outcomes in high-reliability perinatal units addressing:
- Use of a common language for fetal heart rate patterns with a common construct for interpretation
- Emergency preparedness (multidisciplinary mock emergencies, simulations, debriefing after critical events, and exemplary practice)
- Human factor issues (step-by-step process to improve communication, situational awareness, no-fault/just culture, teamwork, and collegiality)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 23rd February 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168939
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323083508
Reviews
"Another great book by Mosby's. A must by for those wanting to get to grips with fetal monitoring.
This book gives a history of fetal monitoring and how it came into clinical practice. It even states how the use of fetal monitoring was adopted for low risk women and after several clinical trails, it was proven that continuos fetal monitoring was not associated with a decrease in low Apgar scores or perinatal mortality, but yet the use of continuos monitoring hasn't decreased.
The book is in depth, covering different equipment such as pinards and fetoscopes and their use. With examples of different traces to demonstrate different scenarios.
A really good pocket guide to fetal monitoring. It's small enough to take on placement so if you experience a 'dodgy' trace you can look it up while its still fresh on your mind. Also a must for qualified midwives."
Midwifery Online, June 2013
About the Authors
Lisa Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Perinatal Risk Management & Education Services
David Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor
Susan Tucker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing and Health Care Consultant, Quality Management and Perinatal Systems, Windsor, CA, USA