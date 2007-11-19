Mosby's Pocket Guide to Cultural Health Assessment - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323048347, 9780323086042

Mosby's Pocket Guide to Cultural Health Assessment

4th Edition

Authors: Carolyn D'Avanzo
Paperback ISBN: 9780323048347
eBook ISBN: 9780323086042
eBook ISBN: 9780323359450
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th November 2007
Page Count: 848
Table of Contents

• Afghanistan
• Albania
• Algeria
• Angola
• Argentina
• Armenia
• Australia
• Austria
• Azerbaijan
• Bahamas
• Bahrain
• Bangladesh
• Barbados
• Belarus
• Belgium
• Belize
• Benin
• Bhutan
• Bolivia
• Bosnia-Herzegovina
• Botswana
• Brazil
• Brunei
• Bulgaria
• Burkina Faso
• Burundi
• Cambodia
• Cameroon
• Cape Verde
• Central African Republic
• Chad
• Chile
• China
• Colombia
• Congo, Democratic Republic of the (Zaire)
• Congo, Republic of the
• Costa Rica
• Côte D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
• Croatia
• Cuba
• Cyprus
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• Djibouti
• Dominica
• Dominican Republic
• Ecuador
• Egypt
• El Salvador
• Eritrea
• Estonia
• Ethiopia
• Finland
• France
• Gabon
• Gambia
• Georgia
• Germany
• Ghana
• Greece
• Grenada
• Guatemala
• Guinea
• Guinea-Bissau
• Guyana
• Haiti
• Honduras
• Hungary
• Iceland
• India
• Indonesia
• Iran
• Iraq
• Ireland
• Israel
• Italy
• Jamaica
• Japan
• Jordan
• Kazakhstan
• Kenya
• Kiribati
• Korea, North
• Korea, South
• Kuwait
• Kyrgyzstan
• Laos
• Latvia
• Lebanon
• Lesotho
• Liberia
• Libya
• Lithuania
• Luxembourg
• Macedonia
• Madagascar
• Malawi
• Malaysia
• Maldives
• Mali
• Malta
• Mauritania
• Mauritius
• Mexico
• Moldova
• Mongolia
• Morocco
• Mozambique
• Myanmar (Union of Burma)
• Namibia
• Nauru
• Nepal
• Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Nicaragua
• Niger
• Nigeria
• Norway
• Oman
• Pakistan
• Panama
• Papua New Guinea
• Paraguay
• Peru
• Philippines
• Poland
• Portugal
• Qatar
• Romania
• Russia
• Rwanda
• Samoa
• Saudi Arabia
• Senegal
• Serbia
• Seychelles
• Sierra Leone
• Singapore
• Slovak Republic
• Slovenia
• Solomon Islands
• Somalia
• South Africa
• Spain
• Sri Lanka
• Sudan
• Suriname
• Swaziland
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Syria
• Taiwan-NEW
• Tajikistan
• Tanzania
• Thailand
• Timor-Leste-NEW
• Togo
• Tonga
• Tunisia
• Turkey
• Turkmenistan
• Uganda
• Ukraine
• United Arab Emirates
• United Kingdom
• Uruguay
• Uzbekistan
• Venezuela
• Vietnam
• Yemen
• Zambia
• Zimbabwe
• Appendix: Maps

Description

With all of the cultural and ethnic information that could affect patient and family care, POCKET GUIDE TO CULTURAL HEALTH ASSESSMENT, 4th Edition is the perfect portable yet complete reference. This guide discusses the clinical implications of ethnic populations from over 170 countries with a wealth of information on each—from languages spoken to health care beliefs and practices to eye contact. Ideal for everyday use, this handbook is the most comprehensive and portable resource on the market for patient care.

Key Features

  • Alphabetically organized by country with all sections presented consistently to give you quick access to important cultural information.
  • Presents comprehensive content on all cultural aspects that affect patient assessment.
  • Includes brief descriptions of each country’s topography and provides maps to illustrate potential environmental etiologies of an illness.
  • Updated international childhood immunization schedules and the latest information from the World Health Organization provide the most up-to-date healthcare standards from around the world.
  • Extensive bibliographies give you resources for further information.

Details

About the Authors

Carolyn D'Avanzo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

