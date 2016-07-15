Mosby's Pocket Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323414326, 9780323414272

Mosby's Pocket Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions

8th Edition

Authors: Mosby
Paperback ISBN: 9780323414326
eBook ISBN: 9780323414272
eBook ISBN: 9780323414333
eBook ISBN: 9780323414296
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th July 2016
Page Count: 1488
What does that term mean? How is it even pronounced? Make sense of the complex world of health care with Mosby's Pocket Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions, 8th Edition. This comprehensive, portable dictionary offers a unique, strong focus on nursing and health science terminology. Featuring over 56,600 authoritative definitions of diseases, procedures, equipment, drugs, and more, it ensures you have the most reliable health science information right at your fingertips. Word roots and pronunciations help you learn and correctly use medical terminology, and alphabetized screened thumb tabs make finding definitions quick and easy.

  • Emphasis on nursing and health science terminology supports health science students and practicing professionals.
  • Over 56,600 definitions provide you with necessary information.
  • Revised by an experienced educator, Marie O’Toole, and an expert team of health professionals, nurses, and doctors, so definitions are brief, pertinent, and — most important of all — accurate!
  • Practical alphabetical organization without subentries makes it easier for you to find terms.
  • British spellings assist you in recognizing alternate spellings.
  • Pronunciations for key terms help you use terminology correctly in everyday practice.
  • A Spanish/English Appendix and commonly used abbreviations, printed on the front and back endsheets, make dictionary an indispensable reference.
  • Alphabetized screened thumb tabs save you time locating terms.
  • Included etymologies build professional vocabulary and understanding of medical terminology.
  • Small trim size makes dictionary easy to transport.

Commonly Used Abbreviations (Endsheets)

Guide to the Dictionary

Definitions A-Z

Appendix 1: English-Spanish Translation Guide

Appendix 2: American Sign Language and Manual Communication

