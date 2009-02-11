Mosby's Pocket Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323052917, 9780323066044

Mosby's Pocket Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions

6th Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323066044
eBook ISBN: 9780323168229
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th February 2009
Page Count: 1488
Description

This convenient, concise version of the best-selling Mosby’s Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Professions provides condensed definitions to incorporate only the most essential information. Mosby’s Pocket Dictionary includes all of the information you need, including content on diseases, procedures, equipment, drugs, and so much more. Screened thumb tabs make it easy to locate definitions quickly, and a list of common medical abbreviations printed in the front and back covers make this a perfect reference for clinical practice.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Emphasis on nursing and health science terminology makes this the most useful pocket dictionary for students and practitioners in nursing and health professions.
  • Its small size makes it easy to transport, and the sturdy, flexible cover increases the durability.
  • The practical, straightforward alphabetical organization with no subentries and easy-to-use thumb tabs make it easy to find and understand information.
  • UNIQUE! A section on nursing diagnoses with entries for all NANDA-approved nursing diagnoses prepares you for real-world practice.
  • British spellings for selected entries help you recognize alternate spellings.
  • Etymologies aid your understanding of medical terminology and help you develop a professional vocabulary.
  • Pronunciations provided for key entries help you use terminology correctly in everyday practice.

Table of Contents

Color Atlas of Human Anatomy

Definitions A-Z

Illustration Credits

Appendixes

1 Symbols

2 American Sign Language and Manual Communication

3 Health Promotion

4 General Resources

No. of pages:
1488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323066044
eBook ISBN:
9780323168229

About the Author

