Mosby's Physical Examination Handbook
7th Edition
Description
Be prepared in any clinical setting with this portable, full-color, illustrated guide. Key information includes differential diagnosis tips, pediatric variations, sample documentation, and other helpful assessment data for quick reference. Separate chapters cover age-specific exams for infants, children, and adolescents, the healthy female evaluation, and reporting and documenting findings.
Key Features
- The two-column format featuring Exam Techniques, Expected Findings, and Unexpected Findings provides quick and reliable reference to key exam steps.
- Over 250 full-color figures depicting anatomy and physiology, exam procedures, and normal and abnormal findings offer a visual guide to performing exams.
- Documentation examples promote concise yet thorough patient charting for each system exam.
- Aids to Differential Diagnosis Tables summarize distinguishing characteristics of abnormalities, making it easier to identify patients’ symptoms.
- Lists of the equipment required in preparation for each system exam facilitate efficiency in the practice setting.
- Color-coded tables highlight pediatric variations and provide quick-reference coverage of developmental considerations specific to pediatric patients.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The History
Chapter 2: Mental Status
Chapter 3: Nutrition and Growth and Measurement
Chapter 4: Skin, Hair, and Nails
Chapter 5: Lymphatic System
Chapter 6: Head and Neck
Chapter 7: Eyes
Chapter 8: Ears, Nose, and Throat
Chapter 9: Chest and Lungs
Chapter 10: Heart
Chapter 11: Blood Vessels
Chapter 12: Breasts and Axillae
Chapter 13: Abdomen
Chapter 14: Female Genitalia
Chapter 15: Male Genitalia
Chapter 16: Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
Chapter 17: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 18: Neurologic System
Chapter 19: Head-to-Toe Examination: Adult
Chapter 20: The Healthy Female Evaluation
Chapter 21: Age-Specific Examination: Infants, Children, and Adolescents
Chapter 22: Reporting and Recording
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 22nd February 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168526
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323078436
About the Author
Henry Seidel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Jane Ball
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Barry Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Rosalyn Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD