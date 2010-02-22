Mosby's Physical Examination Handbook - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323065405, 9780323168526

Mosby's Physical Examination Handbook

7th Edition

Authors: Henry Seidel Jane Ball Jane Ball Joyce Dains John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780323168526
eBook ISBN: 9780323078436
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd February 2010
Page Count: 352
Description

Be prepared in any clinical setting with this portable, full-color, illustrated guide. Key information includes differential diagnosis tips, pediatric variations, sample documentation, and other helpful assessment data for quick reference. Separate chapters cover age-specific exams for infants, children, and adolescents, the healthy female evaluation, and reporting and documenting findings.

Key Features

  • The two-column format featuring Exam Techniques, Expected Findings, and Unexpected Findings provides quick and reliable reference to key exam steps.

  • Over 250 full-color figures depicting anatomy and physiology, exam procedures, and normal and abnormal findings offer a visual guide to performing exams.

  • Documentation examples promote concise yet thorough patient charting for each system exam.

  • Aids to Differential Diagnosis Tables summarize distinguishing characteristics of abnormalities, making it easier to identify patients’ symptoms.

  • Lists of the equipment required in preparation for each system exam facilitate efficiency in the practice setting.

  • Color-coded tables highlight pediatric variations and provide quick-reference coverage of developmental considerations specific to pediatric patients.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The History

Chapter 2: Mental Status

Chapter 3: Nutrition and Growth and Measurement

Chapter 4: Skin, Hair, and Nails

Chapter 5: Lymphatic System

Chapter 6: Head and Neck

Chapter 7: Eyes

Chapter 8: Ears, Nose, and Throat

Chapter 9: Chest and Lungs

Chapter 10: Heart

Chapter 11: Blood Vessels

Chapter 12: Breasts and Axillae

Chapter 13: Abdomen

Chapter 14: Female Genitalia

Chapter 15: Male Genitalia

Chapter 16: Anus, Rectum, and Prostate

Chapter 17: Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 18: Neurologic System

Chapter 19: Head-to-Toe Examination: Adult

Chapter 20: The Healthy Female Evaluation

Chapter 21: Age-Specific Examination: Infants, Children, and Adolescents

Chapter 22: Reporting and Recording

About the Author

Henry Seidel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Jane Ball

Affiliations and Expertise

Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD

Joyce Dains

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

John Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Barry Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Rosalyn Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

