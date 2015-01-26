Mosby's Pharmacy Technician
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Completely revised and rebuilt to correspond to the latest Pharmacy Technician industry standards, Mosby's Pharmacy Technician: Principles and Practice, 4th Edition includes all the information on pharmacy practice, anatomy and physiology, math calculation, and pharmacology you need to prepare for a successful career as a Pharmacy Technician. This approachable text includes new chapters on Medication Safety and Error Prevention and Communication and Role of the Technician with the Customer/Patient, along with new information on the latest pharmacy laws, HIPAA, USP 797, and much more. With its clear writing, expert insight, and engaging study tools, you will be able to develop a better understanding of the complex pharmaceutical content you need to pass the PTCB examination and succeed on the job.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the most important subject areas taught in pharmacy technician programs provides comprehensive coverage of pharmacy practice, A&P, and pharmacology to prepare you for the PTCE and your future jobs.
- Technician Scenarios and Technician Scenario Check-up boxes highlight real-world examples.
- Comprehensive drug tables with pill images and label photos make learning drug information easier.
- Tech Notes and Tech Alerts offer practical references related to the chapter subject matter.
- Mini drug monographs provide the drug information you need for the drugs covered in the text.
- A&P content is included in the Body Systems section to help you build a foundation for how drugs work in the human body.
- Technician’s Corner boxes include critical thinking exercises applicable to the chapter content.
- Pharmacist’s Perspective boxes provide insights from the eye of the pharmacist.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Pharmacy Practice
1. History of Medicine and Pharmacy
2. Pharmacy Law, Ethics, and Regulatory Agencies
3. Competencies, Associations, and Settings for Technicians
4. Communication and Role of the Technician with the Customer/Patient NEW!
5. Dosage Forms and Routes of Administration
6. Conversions and Calculations
7. Drug Information References
8. Community Pharmacy Practice
9. Institutional Pharmacy Practice
10. Additional Pharmacy Practice Settings
11. Bulk Repackaging and Non-Sterile Compounding
12. Aseptic Technique and Sterile Compounding
13. Pharmacy Stock and Billing
14. Medication Safety and Error Prevention NEW!
Unit Two: Pharmacology and Medications
15. Therapeutic Agents for the Nervous System
16. Therapeutic Agents for the Endocrine System
17. Therapeutic Agents for the Muscular/Skeletal System
18. Therapeutic Agents for the Cardiovascular System
19. Therapeutic Agents for the Respiratory System
20. Therapeutic Agents for the Gastrointestinal System
21. Therapeutic Agents for the Renal System
22. Therapeutic Agents for the Reproductive System
23. Therapeutic Agents for the Immune System
24. Therapeutic Agents for Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat
25. Therapeutic Agents for the Dermatologic System
26. Therapeutic Agents for the Hematologic System
27. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications
28. Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM)
Appendices
A) Review for the PTCB Examination
B) Top 200 Prescription Drugs
C) Top 30 Herbal Remedies
D) Glossary
E) Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 26th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187886
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323322881
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753741