Mosby's Pharmacy Technician
5th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Everything you need to prepare for a successful career as a Pharmacy Technician in one easy-to-read textbook! Useful from Day 1 through graduation, Mosby's Pharmacy Technician: Principles and Practice, 5th Edition includes all the information on pharmacy practice, anatomy and physiology, math calculation, and pharmacology to support you through your studies. Built from the ground up to map directly to the American Society for Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) curriculum and to the accepted certification exams, this approachable text includes expanded information on drug classifications, sterile processing, insurance, and pharmacy operations management. It also features an expanded art program with equipment close-ups, clinical procedures and processes, and body system illustrations to bring the content to life and support comprehension of the material. With its clear writing, expert insight, and engaging study tools, you will be able to develop a better understanding of the complex pharmaceutical content you need to pass the board examination and launch a successful and rewarding career in Pharmacy.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of pharmacy practice, A&P, and pharmacology to support classroom success and board exam preparation.
- Step-by-step illustrated procedures with rationales for steps for key skills and competencies.
- Study practice, including review questions at the end of each chapter, exam-review appendix with sample questions, and review questions online.
- Emphasis on real-world problem-solving with Technician Scenarios and Technician Scenario Check-up boxes.
- Mini drug monographs with drug information summaries and photos for commonly prescribed medications.
- Tech Notes and Tech Alerts with practical tips for on-the-job accuracy and efficiency.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Pharmacy Practice
1. History of Medicine and Pharmacy
2. Pharmacy Law, Ethics, and Regulatory Agencies
3. Competencies, Associations, and Settings for Technicians
4. Communication and Role of the Technician with the Customer/Patient
5. Dosage Forms and Routes of Administration
6. Conversions and Calculations
7. Drug Information References
8. Community Pharmacy Practice
9. Institutional Pharmacy Practice
10. Additional Pharmacy Practice Settings
11. Bulk Repackaging and Non-Sterile Compounding
12. Aseptic Technique and Sterile Compounding
13. Pharmacy Billing and Inventory Management
14. Medication Safety and Error Prevention
15. NEW! Pharmacy Operations Management
Unit Two: Pharmacology and Medications
16. NEW! Drug Classifications
17. Therapeutic Agents for the Nervous System
18. Therapeutic Agents for the Endocrine System
19. Therapeutic Agents for the Musculoskeletal System
20. Therapeutic Agents for the Cardiovascular System
21. Therapeutic Agents for the Respiratory System
22. Therapeutic Agents for the Gastrointestinal System
23. Therapeutic Agents for the Renal System
24. Therapeutic Agents for the Reproductive System
25. Therapeutic Agents for the Immune System
26. Therapeutic Agents for Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat
27. Therapeutic Agents for the Dermatologic System
28. Therapeutic Agents for the Hematologic System
29. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications
30. Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM)
Appendix A: Top 200 Prescription Drugs
Appendix B: Top 30 Herbal Remedies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323443562
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569491
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582865
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550239
About the Author
Karen Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Accreditation Alliance Consulting Services Pharmacy Technician Program Instructor Society for the Education of Pharmacy Technicians (SEPhT) Lyons, Georgia
Anthony Guerra
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Instructor Pharmacy Technician Program Des Moines Area Community College Ankeny, Iowa