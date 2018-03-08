Mosby's Pharmacy Technician - Text and Workbook/Lab Manual Package - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323636308

Mosby's Pharmacy Technician - Text and Workbook/Lab Manual Package

5th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Karen Davis Anthony Guerra
Paperback ISBN: 9780323636308
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th March 2018
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323636308

About the Author

Karen Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Accreditation Alliance Consulting Services Pharmacy Technician Program Instructor Society for the Education of Pharmacy Technicians (SEPhT) Lyons, Georgia

Anthony Guerra

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Instructor Pharmacy Technician Program Des Moines Area Community College Ankeny, Iowa

