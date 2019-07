Use this set of colorful cards to master pharmacology! With over 90 cartoons covering drugs and related topics, Mosby's Pharmacology Memory NoteCards: Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses, 4th Edition uses humor and illustrations to make studying easier and more fun. These durable, portable cards use mnemonics and other time-tested learning aids to help you prepare for class, clinicals, and the NCLEX® examination. Created by nursing educators JoAnn Zerwekh and Jo Carol Claborn, this unique tool may be used as either a spiral-bound notebook or as individual flashcards. It makes studying pharmacology a memorable experience!