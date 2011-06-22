Mosby's Pharmacology Memory NoteCards: Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses, 3rd Edition is a colorfully illustrated collection of spiral-bound cards that brings together the difficult drugs and topics related to pharmacology into one portable volume. Using a wide variety of learning aids, humor, illustrations, and mnemonics, this valuable tool helps you master pharmacology in class, in clinicals, and in preparation for the NCLEX® examination. Specific topics include: administration, antibiotics/antivirals, anticoagulants, cardiac drugs, CNS drugs, diuretics, endocrine drugs, GI drugs, musculoskeletal drugs, pain drugs, psychiatric drugs, pulmonary drugs, and reproductive/OB drugs. For practicing nurses, these cards provide an always-useful refresher on pharmacology.