Mosby's Pharmacology Memory NoteCards
3rd Edition
Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses
Description
Mosby's Pharmacology Memory NoteCards: Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses, 3rd Edition is a colorfully illustrated collection of spiral-bound cards that brings together the difficult drugs and topics related to pharmacology into one portable volume. Using a wide variety of learning aids, humor, illustrations, and mnemonics, this valuable tool helps you master pharmacology in class, in clinicals, and in preparation for the NCLEX® examination. Specific topics include: administration, antibiotics/antivirals, anticoagulants, cardiac drugs, CNS drugs, diuretics, endocrine drugs, GI drugs, musculoskeletal drugs, pain drugs, psychiatric drugs, pulmonary drugs, and reproductive/OB drugs. For practicing nurses, these cards provide an always-useful refresher on pharmacology.
Key Features
- Over 90 cartoons offer humorous and memorable presentations of key drugs.
- Full-color cartoons and color-highlighted monographs provide a visually engaging way to learn.
- Mnemonics and other time-tested memory aids help you grasp and remember even the most difficult concepts.
- Thick pages and spiral-bound format create the perfect portable tool that is durable enough for the clinical environment.
- Colored thumb tabs at the bottom of the page allow you to quickly reference material.
- What You Need to Know sections on the back of each image give you more information about each illustrated topic in a quick and easy-to-review format.
- Colored highlights in the What You Need to Know sections draw your attention to key information:
- Serious/Life-Threatening Implications are highlighted in pink
- Most Frequent Side Effects are blue
- Important Nursing Implications are yellow
- Patient Teaching information is green
Table of Contents
Administration
- Medication Administration
- Medication Calculation
- Ear Drop Administration
- Peak and Trough
- Guide to Drug Overdose
- Administration of Medications by Inhalation
- Transdermal Administration of Medication
Antibiotics/Antivirals
- Cephalosporins
- Tetracyclines
- Metronidazole (Flagyl)
- Isoniazide (INH)
- Aminoglycosides
- Antiretrovirals
- Drug Impact on Pregnancies
- Ciprofloxacin (Cipro)
- Penicillin
- Azithromycin (Zithromax)
- Aminoglycoside Toxicity
Anticoagulants/Hematinics
- Heparin
- Lovenox (Enoxaprin)
- Warfarin Sodium (Coumadin)
- Epoetin Alfa (Procrit)
- Iron Supplements
- Thrombolytics
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Argatroban
Cardiac
- Antihypertensives
- Hypertension ABC
- Beta Blockers
- Angiotensin Coverting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Nitroglycerin
- Antidysrhythmics
- Digitalis
- Lidocaine Toxicity
- Drugs for Bradycardia and Hypotension
- Alpha-Adrenergic Antagonist (Alpha-Blockers)
- Beta-Blocker Actions (Beta-Adrenergic Antagonists)
- Beta-Adrenergic Antagonist (Beta-Blockers)
- HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors (Statins) (Beta-Adrenergic)
CNS
- Antiepileptic Drugs
- Hydroxyzine (Vistaril) and Lorazepam (Ativan)
- Promethazine (Phenergan)
- Midazolam (Versed)
Diuretics
- Diuretics
- Spironolactone (Aldactone)
Endocrine
- Types of Insulin
- Sulfonylureas
- Corticosteroids
- Levothyroxine Sodium (Synthroid)
- Metformin (Glucophage)
Gastrointestinal
- H2-Blockers
- Psyllium (Metamucil)
- Metoclopramide Hydrohloride (Reglan)
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Magnesium Hydroxide (Milk of Magnesia)
- Aluminum Hydroxide (Amphojel)
- Antidiarrheals (Loperamide [Imodium] and Diphenoxylate Hydrochloride [Lomotil])
- Lactulose
- Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate (Kayexalate)
Miscellaneous
- Atropine Overdose
- Potassium Chloride (Intravenous and Orally)
- Salicylate Poisoning
- Toxic Levels of Lithium, Digoxin, and Theophylline
- Drug Interactions and Grapefruit
- Emergency Drugs
- Cancer Chemotherapy: Adverse Reactions/Precautions
- Oral Calcium Supplements
- Beta-Blocking Drugs for Glaucoma: Betaxolol (Betoptic), Timolol (Timoptic), Carteolol (Ocupress)
- Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6): Isoniazid (INH) and Levodopa
Musculoskeletal
- Etodolac (Lodine)
- Antigout Agents: Febuxostat (Uloric), Allopruninol (Zyloprim), Probenecid (Benemid)
- Bisphosphonate Therapy: Alendronate (Fosamax), Risedronate (Actonel), Ibandronate (Boniva)
Pain
- Morphine Sulfate
- Moderate-to-Strong Opioid Analgesics
- Narcotic Antagonists: Naloxone (Narcan)
- Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs, Nonapirin)
- Acetylsalicylic Acid (Aspirin, ASA)
- Fentanyl
Psychiatric
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Haloperidol (Haldol)
- Donepezil (Aricept, Aricept ODT)
Pulmonary
- Antihistamines
- Bronchodilators
- Advair and Spiriva
- Antitussives, Expectorants, and Mucolytics
- Oxytocin (Pitocin)
- Rho(D) Immune Globulin (RhIG) (RhoGAM)
- Uterine Relaxants (Tocolytics)
- Anticholinergic Drugs for Overactive Bladder
- Oral Contraceptives (Combination)
- Erectile Dysfunction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 22nd June 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171878
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087575
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
Jo Carol Claborn
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Educator, Seymour, Texas
Tom Gaglione
Affiliations and Expertise
New Life Foundation, Task Force for Children with HIV and Leprosy, Chiangmai, Thailand