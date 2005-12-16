Mosby's Pharmacology in Nursing

PART I BASIC CONCEPTS

UNIT 1 PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY AND NURSING

Chapter 1 Orientation to Pharmacology

Chapter 2 Legal and Ethical Aspects of Medication Administration

Chapter 3 Principles of Drug Action

NEW! Chapter 4 Medication Errors

Chapter 5 The Nursing Process and Pharmacology



UNIT 2 BIOPSYCHOSOCIAL ASPECTS OF PHARMACOLOGY

Chapter 6 Biocultural Aspects of Drug Therapy

Chapter 7 Maternal and Child Drug Therapy

Chapter 8 Drug Therapy for Older Adults

Chapter 9 Substance Misuse and Abuse

Chapter 10 Client Education for Self-Administration of Medication



UNIT 3 CURRENT ISSUES IN PHARMACOLOGY

Chapter 11 Over-the-Counter Medications

Chapter 12 Complementary and Alternative Pharmacology



PART II CLINICAL CONCEPTS

UNIT 4 DRUGS AFFECTING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Chapter 13 Overview of the Central Nervous System

Chapter 14 Analgesics

Chapter 15 Anesthetics

Chapter 16 Antianxiety, Sedative, and Hypnotic Drugs

Chapter 17 Antiepileptic Drugs

Chapter 18 Central Nervous System Stimulants

Chapter 19 Psychotherapeutic Drugs



UNIT 5 DRUGS AFFECTING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM

Chapter 20 Overview of the Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 21 Drugs Affecting the Parasympathetic Nervous System and the Neurotransmitter Acetylcholine

Chapter 22 Drugs Affecting the Sympathetic (Adrenergic) Nervous System

Chapter 23 Drugs for Specific Dysfunctions of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems



UNIT 6 DRUGS AFFECTING THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

Chapter 24 Overview of the Cardiovascular System

Chapter 25 Cardiac Glycosides

Chapter 26 Antidysrhythmics

Chapter 27 Antihypertensives

Chapter 28 Vasodilators and Antihemorrheologic Agents



UNIT 7 DRUGS AFFECTING THE BLOOD

Chapter 29 Overview of the Blood

Chapter 30 Antiplatelets, Anticoagulants, Fibrinolytics, and Blood Components

Chapter 31 Antihyperlipidemic Drugs



UNIT 8 DRUGS AFFECTING THE URINARY SYSTEM

Chapter 32 Overview of the Urinary System

Chapter 33 Diuretics

Chapter 34 Uricosuric Drugs

Chapter 35 Drug Therapy for Renal System Dysfunction



UNIT 9 DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Chapter 36 Overview of the Respiratory System

Chapter 37 Bronchodilator, Antiasthmatic and Mucolytic Drugs

Chapter 38 Oxygen and Miscellaneous Respiratory Agents



UNIT 10 DRUGS AFFECTING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM

Chapter 39 Overview of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 40 Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal Tract



UNIT 11 DRUGS AFFECTING THE VISUAL AND AUDITORY SYSTEMS

Chapter 41 Overview of the Eye

Chapter 42 Ophthalmic Drugs

Chapter 43 Overview of the Ear

Chapter 44 Drugs Affecting the Ear



UNIT 12 DRUGS AFFECTING THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

Chapter 45 Overview of the Endocrine System

Chapter 46 Drugs Affecting the Pituitary

Chapter 47 Drugs Affecting the Parathyroid and Thyroid Glands

Chapter 48 Drugs Affecting the Adrenal Cortex

Chapter 49 Drugs Affecting the Pancreas



UNIT 13 DRUGS AFFECTING THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

Chapter 50 Overview of the Female and Male Reproductive Systems

Chapter 51 Drugs Affecting Women’s Health and the Female Reproductive System

Chapter 52 Drugs for Labor and Delivery

Chapter 53 Drugs Affecting the Male Reproductive System

Chapter 54 Drugs Affecting Sexual Behavior



UNIT 14 DRUGS USED IN NEOPLASTIC DISEASES

Chapter 55 Principles of Antineoplastic Chemotherapy

Chapter 56 Antineoplastic Chemotherapy Agents



UNIT 15 DRUGS USED IN INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND INFLAMMATION

Chapter 57 Overview of Infections, Inflammation, and Fever

Chapter 58 Antibacterials

Chapter 59 Antifungal and Antiviral Drugs

Chapter 60 Other Antimicrobial Drugs and Antiparasitic Drugs



UNIT 16 DRUGS AFFECTING THE IMMUNOLOGIC SYSTEM

Chapter 61 Overview of the Immunologic System

Chapter 62 Serums, Vaccines, and Other Immunizing Agents

Chapter 63 Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators



UNIT 17 DRUGS AFFECTING THE INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM

Chapter 64 Overview of the Integumentary System

Chapter 65 Dermatologic Drugs

Chapter 66 Debriding Agents



UNIT 18 INTRAVENOUS AND NUTRITIONAL THERAPY

Chapter 67 Vitamins and Minerals

Chapter 68 Fluids and Electrolytes

Chapter 69 Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition



UNIT 19 MISCELLANEOUS AGENTS

Chapter 70 Antiseptics, Disinfectants, and Sterilants

Chapter 71 Diagnostic Agents

Chapter 72 Poisons and Antidotes

Disorders Index

Comprehensive Index