Mosby's Pharmacology in Nursing
22nd Edition
Description
Mosby's Pharmacology in Nursing is the classic pharmacology text now made even better. Known for its comprehensive coverage of nursing pharmacology, the 22nd edition retains the strong nursing focus but now features a new student-friendly look in a case-study format to help students apply pharmacology concepts to real-world practice.
Key Features
- Nursing process discussions include assessment, nursing diagnosis, planning, implementation and evaluation.
- Nursing care plans for selected drug groups illustrate the application of relevant nursing diagnoses, corresponding outcome criteria, and nursing interventions.
- Separate Disorders Index alphabetically references disorders in the text to aid in integrating the text with medical-surgical nursing course content.
- Drug reference tables summarize key pharmacologic information (mechanism of action, pharmacokinetics, dosages, etc.) and enhance the text's utility as a reference.
- Critical Thinking Questions at the end of each chapter help to reinforce key concepts; answer guidelines are included on the Evolve website.
- Provides pronunciation guides for generic drug names followed by U.S. and Canadian trade names. Canadian trade names are highlighted with a maple-leaf icon.
- Comprehensive index includes entries for every trade name, followed by the generic name in parentheses. Page numbers for drug monographs are highlighted in bold type.
- Highlights include Special Considerations for Children and Special Consideration for Older Adults boxes, Management of Drug Overdoses boxes, Cultural Considerations boxes, Pregnancy Safety boxes, Technology Link boxes, Complementary and Alternative Therapies boxes, and Community and Home Health Considerations boxes.
Table of Contents
PART I BASIC CONCEPTS
UNIT 1 PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY AND NURSING
Chapter 1 Orientation to Pharmacology
Chapter 2 Legal and Ethical Aspects of Medication Administration
Chapter 3 Principles of Drug Action
NEW! Chapter 4 Medication Errors
Chapter 5 The Nursing Process and Pharmacology
UNIT 2 BIOPSYCHOSOCIAL ASPECTS OF PHARMACOLOGY
Chapter 6 Biocultural Aspects of Drug Therapy
Chapter 7 Maternal and Child Drug Therapy
Chapter 8 Drug Therapy for Older Adults
Chapter 9 Substance Misuse and Abuse
Chapter 10 Client Education for Self-Administration of Medication
UNIT 3 CURRENT ISSUES IN PHARMACOLOGY
Chapter 11 Over-the-Counter Medications
Chapter 12 Complementary and Alternative Pharmacology
PART II CLINICAL CONCEPTS
UNIT 4 DRUGS AFFECTING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
Chapter 13 Overview of the Central Nervous System
Chapter 14 Analgesics
Chapter 15 Anesthetics
Chapter 16 Antianxiety, Sedative, and Hypnotic Drugs
Chapter 17 Antiepileptic Drugs
Chapter 18 Central Nervous System Stimulants
Chapter 19 Psychotherapeutic Drugs
UNIT 5 DRUGS AFFECTING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM
Chapter 20 Overview of the Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter 21 Drugs Affecting the Parasympathetic Nervous System and the Neurotransmitter Acetylcholine
Chapter 22 Drugs Affecting the Sympathetic (Adrenergic) Nervous System
Chapter 23 Drugs for Specific Dysfunctions of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems
UNIT 6 DRUGS AFFECTING THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
Chapter 24 Overview of the Cardiovascular System
Chapter 25 Cardiac Glycosides
Chapter 26 Antidysrhythmics
Chapter 27 Antihypertensives
Chapter 28 Vasodilators and Antihemorrheologic Agents
UNIT 7 DRUGS AFFECTING THE BLOOD
Chapter 29 Overview of the Blood
Chapter 30 Antiplatelets, Anticoagulants, Fibrinolytics, and Blood Components
Chapter 31 Antihyperlipidemic Drugs
UNIT 8 DRUGS AFFECTING THE URINARY SYSTEM
Chapter 32 Overview of the Urinary System
Chapter 33 Diuretics
Chapter 34 Uricosuric Drugs
Chapter 35 Drug Therapy for Renal System Dysfunction
UNIT 9 DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Chapter 36 Overview of the Respiratory System
Chapter 37 Bronchodilator, Antiasthmatic and Mucolytic Drugs
Chapter 38 Oxygen and Miscellaneous Respiratory Agents
UNIT 10 DRUGS AFFECTING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
Chapter 39 Overview of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 40 Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal Tract
UNIT 11 DRUGS AFFECTING THE VISUAL AND AUDITORY SYSTEMS
Chapter 41 Overview of the Eye
Chapter 42 Ophthalmic Drugs
Chapter 43 Overview of the Ear
Chapter 44 Drugs Affecting the Ear
UNIT 12 DRUGS AFFECTING THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
Chapter 45 Overview of the Endocrine System
Chapter 46 Drugs Affecting the Pituitary
Chapter 47 Drugs Affecting the Parathyroid and Thyroid Glands
Chapter 48 Drugs Affecting the Adrenal Cortex
Chapter 49 Drugs Affecting the Pancreas
UNIT 13 DRUGS AFFECTING THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
Chapter 50 Overview of the Female and Male Reproductive Systems
Chapter 51 Drugs Affecting Women’s Health and the Female Reproductive System
Chapter 52 Drugs for Labor and Delivery
Chapter 53 Drugs Affecting the Male Reproductive System
Chapter 54 Drugs Affecting Sexual Behavior
UNIT 14 DRUGS USED IN NEOPLASTIC DISEASES
Chapter 55 Principles of Antineoplastic Chemotherapy
Chapter 56 Antineoplastic Chemotherapy Agents
UNIT 15 DRUGS USED IN INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND INFLAMMATION
Chapter 57 Overview of Infections, Inflammation, and Fever
Chapter 58 Antibacterials
Chapter 59 Antifungal and Antiviral Drugs
Chapter 60 Other Antimicrobial Drugs and Antiparasitic Drugs
UNIT 16 DRUGS AFFECTING THE IMMUNOLOGIC SYSTEM
Chapter 61 Overview of the Immunologic System
Chapter 62 Serums, Vaccines, and Other Immunizing Agents
Chapter 63 Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators
UNIT 17 DRUGS AFFECTING THE INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
Chapter 64 Overview of the Integumentary System
Chapter 65 Dermatologic Drugs
Chapter 66 Debriding Agents
UNIT 18 INTRAVENOUS AND NUTRITIONAL THERAPY
Chapter 67 Vitamins and Minerals
Chapter 68 Fluids and Electrolytes
Chapter 69 Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition
UNIT 19 MISCELLANEOUS AGENTS
Chapter 70 Antiseptics, Disinfectants, and Sterilants
Chapter 71 Diagnostic Agents
Chapter 72 Poisons and Antidotes
Disorders Index
Comprehensive Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 16th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323060288
About the Author
Leda McKenry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing; University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst, MA
Ed Tessier
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Nursing, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst, MA
Mary Ann Hogan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor; School of Nursing, University of Massachusetts Amherst; Amherst, MA