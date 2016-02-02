Mosby's PDQ for RN
4th Edition
Practical, Detailed, Quick
Authors: Mosby
Paperback ISBN: 9780323400282
eBook ISBN: 9780323400244
eBook ISBN: 9780323400275
eBook ISBN: 9780323400268
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd February 2016
Page Count: 208
Description
Find essential nursing information at a glance! Mosby’s PDQ for RN: Practical, Detailed, Quick, 4th Edition is an easy-to-use, pocket-sized guide to important facts, formulas, and procedures used in the clinical setting. It offers quick access to details you need but don’t usually memorize, such as signs and symptoms, medications, conversions, abbreviations, and normal/abnormal ranges for lab tests. Durable pages and spiral binding can withstand the wear and tear of daily use on the job. When in doubt, check this handy reference!
Key Features
- 10 tabbed, color-coded sections provide quick access to essential facts, formulas, lab values, procedures, and more.
- Compact size features durable, water-resistant pages and spiral binding, making the book easy to carry and use in any clinical setting.
- A focus on special populations includes separate sections on pediatric, maternity, and geriatric patients.
- Emergency Care section provides guidelines for treating stroke patients, assessing trauma patients, and responding to cardiopulmonary arrest.
- HIPAA- and OSHA- compliant information reflects the latest practice standards and guidelines.
- Colorful charts and tables make lookup easy, and data is thorough enough for even experienced practicing nurses.
Table of Contents
Procedures
Vital Signs/Assessment
Meds/IV
Labs
Emergency Care/First Aid
Geriatrics
Obstetrics
Pediatrics
Health Maintenance
Facts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 2nd February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323400282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400244
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400268
About the Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.