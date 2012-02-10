Mosby's PDQ for RN

Easily locate critical clinical information at a moment's notice with Mosby's PDQ. This easy-to-use, pocket-sized guide is your rapid reference to the hundreds of important nursing facts, formulas, lab values, and procedures you might need in the clinical setting. 10 color coded sections break out key coverage of drugs, emergency care, pediatrics, patient teaching, obstetrics, geriatrics, patient assessment, and more. A special facts sections contains additional information on essential formulas, conversion tables, and abbreviations.