Mosby's PDQ for RN
3rd Edition
Practical, Detailed, Quick
Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323168960
eBook ISBN: 9780323084468
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th February 2012
Page Count: 204
Description
Easily locate critical clinical information at a moment's notice with Mosby's PDQ. This easy-to-use, pocket-sized guide is your rapid reference to the hundreds of important nursing facts, formulas, lab values, and procedures you might need in the clinical setting. 10 color coded sections break out key coverage of drugs, emergency care, pediatrics, patient teaching, obstetrics, geriatrics, patient assessment, and more. A special facts sections contains additional information on essential formulas, conversion tables, and abbreviations.
Key Features
- 10 tabbed, color-coded sections with contents listed on each divider give you quick access to hundreds of essential facts, formulas, lab values, procedures, ECG info, and more within each section.
- Durable and buoyant waterproof paper can be written on and wiped off as needed.
- Handy bookmark/ruler easily slides in and out and includes a variety of important measurements including inches, millimeters, pupillary size, pain rating, and heart rate.
- Pocket size format and spiral binding makes this book easy to carry and use in any clinical setting.
- Commonly used but rarely memorized clinical information, such as charts, graphs, formulas, conversions, and lab values, is included to help you have vital information right on hand to deliver safe and effective nursing care.
- Tabs for obstetric, pediatric, and geriatric information enables you to easily find information to treat these specialized populations.
Table of Contents
- Procedures
- Vital Signs/Assessment
- Meds IV
- Labs
- Emergency/ECG
- Obstetrics
- Pediatrics
- Geriatrics
- Health Maintenance
- Facts
Details
No. of pages:
- 204
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 10th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168960
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084468
