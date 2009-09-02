Mosby's PDQ for Respiratory Care
2nd Edition
Authors: Helen Corning
Imprint: Mosby
Description
Find critical respiratory care information fast! Comprehensive and precise, this portable guide provides rapid access to vital respiratory procedures, facts, and formulas with an emphasis on critical care. It fits easily into your pocket, and the spiral binding allows it to lie flat on any given page. Whether you use it as a clinical resource, a study tool, or a quick refresher, this full-color resource offers quick access to just the right amount of practical, must-know information – essential for boosting your confidence at the point of care.
Key Features
- A quick-reference format provides all of the key information you need with fast-access to respiratory care guidelines, including assessment, arterial blood gases, EKGs, medications, and PFTs. You’ll also find essential information on pulmonary diseases, equipment disinfection, and neonatal and pediatric care.
- Waterproof and stain-resistant pages keep your PDQ reference guide performing like new in any clinical setting.
- Color coded tabs feature a table of contents with page references, making it easy to quickly locate key information within each section.
- Full color design includes illustrations and clarifies important facts to help you easily find what you need.
- Commonly used and updated clinical information, including tables, formulas, equations, algorithms, and lab values – all necessary to deliver safe and efficient care.
Table of Contents
- Abbreviations
2. Pulmonary Assessment
3. Pulmonary Diseases
4. Microbes, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Equipment Disinfection
5. Medications
6. Therapeutic Modalities
7. ABGs, Labs, Hemodynamics
8. PFTs and X-rays
9. EKGs
10. Chest Tubes and Bronchoscopy
11. Ventilators, CPAP, and BiPAP
12. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
13. BLS and ACLS
14. Formulas and Facts
References
Index
Details
About the Author
Helen Corning
Affiliations and Expertise
Respiratory Therapist, Mayo Clinic – St. Luke’s Hospital, Jacksonville, FL, USA
