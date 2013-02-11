Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists
3rd Edition
Description
Written by a massage therapist for massage therapists, Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists, 3rd Edition provides direct information along with focused recommendations. Coverage of over 340 pathologies helps you appropriately tailor massage treatment, and more than 750 full-color photographs and illustrations make it easier to recognize common pathologies. This edition includes a new chapter on geriatric massage and has been extensively reviewed by over a dozen experts in the massage and medical fields. Written by massage therapy educator and practitioner Susan Salvo, this resource provides the pathology knowledge you need to succeed on licensure and certification exams and in practice.
Key Features
- A traffic light icon appears before each pathology in the book, designating whether massage is contraindicated (red), local contraindication (yellow), or indicated (green) for that particular pathology.
- Consistent format for each chapter makes it easy to find key information with learning objectives, list of pathologies, system overview, and pathologies, including description, etiology, signs and symptoms, treatment, and massage considerations.
- Student-friendly features in each chapter include learning objectives and self-tests that measure your comprehension.
- Medical Technology boxes highlight special populations, such as clients in wheelchairs or with pacemakers, and explain what the medical device is, and what special precautions or contraindications you should be aware of before working on these clients.
- Spotlight on Research boxes summarize recent studies of massage therapy and its effects.
- Student resources on an Evolve companion website include interactive activities, video clips of techniques, animations, the Body Spectrum coloring book, flashcards, review questions, additional case studies, an image collection, an audio glossary, study tips, stress-busting tips, research updates, and more.
- Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists Online reinforces content covered in the book and provides a dynamic way to learn key concepts, with features including recall activities, rollover glossary terms and definitions, animations, quizzes, and Clinical Tips boxes. (Available separately.)
Table of Contents
- Infection Control and Safe Practice Procedures for Massage Therapists
- Treatment Planning
- Pharmacology and Massage Therapy
- Dermatologic Pathologies
- Musculoskeletal Pathologies
- Neurologic Pathologies
- Endocrine Pathologies
- Cardiovascular Pathologies
- Lymphatic and Immune Pathologies
- Respiratory Pathologies
- Gastrointestinal Pathologies
- Urinary Pathologies
- Reproductive Pathologies, Conditions, and Sexually Transmitted Infections
- Cancer
- Mental Disorders
- Aging and Massage
Appendix A: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Eponyms, and Symbols
Appendix B: Medical Prefixes, Suffixes, and plurals
Appendix C: Body Planes, Cavities, Regions, Fluid Compartments, and Body Movements
Appendix D: Skin Lesions
Appendix E: Research Literacy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 11th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084734
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291583
About the Author
Susan Salvo
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Owner, Co-Director, and Instructor, Louisiana Institute of Massage Therapy, Lake Charles, LA; Veteran Massage Therapist, Lake Charles, LA