Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323084727, 9780323084734

Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists

3rd Edition

Authors: Susan Salvo
eBook ISBN: 9780323084734
eBook ISBN: 9780323291583
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th February 2013
Page Count: 552
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by a massage therapist for massage therapists, Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists, 3rd Edition provides direct information along with focused recommendations. Coverage of over 340 pathologies helps you appropriately tailor massage treatment, and more than 750 full-color photographs and illustrations make it easier to recognize common pathologies. This edition includes a new chapter on geriatric massage and has been extensively reviewed by over a dozen experts in the massage and medical fields. Written by massage therapy educator and practitioner Susan Salvo, this resource provides the pathology knowledge you need to succeed on licensure and certification exams and in practice.

Key Features

  • A traffic light icon appears before each pathology in the book, designating whether massage is contraindicated (red), local contraindication (yellow), or indicated (green) for that particular pathology.

  • Consistent format for each chapter makes it easy to find key information with learning objectives, list of pathologies, system overview, and pathologies, including description, etiology, signs and symptoms, treatment, and massage considerations.

  • Student-friendly features in each chapter include learning objectives and self-tests that measure your comprehension.

  • Medical Technology boxes highlight special populations, such as clients in wheelchairs or with pacemakers, and explain what the medical device is, and what special precautions or contraindications you should be aware of before working on these clients.

  • Spotlight on Research boxes summarize recent studies of massage therapy and its effects.

  • Student resources on an Evolve companion website include interactive activities, video clips of techniques, animations, the Body Spectrum coloring book, flashcards, review questions, additional case studies, an image collection, an audio glossary, study tips, stress-busting tips, research updates, and more.

  • Mosby's Pathology for Massage Therapists Online reinforces content covered in the book and provides a dynamic way to learn key concepts, with features including recall activities, rollover glossary terms and definitions, animations, quizzes, and Clinical Tips boxes. (Available separately.)

Table of Contents

  1. Infection Control and Safe Practice Procedures for Massage Therapists

  2. Treatment Planning 

  3. Pharmacology and Massage Therapy

  4. Dermatologic Pathologies

  5. Musculoskeletal Pathologies

  6. Neurologic Pathologies

  7. Endocrine Pathologies

  8. Cardiovascular Pathologies

  9. Lymphatic and Immune Pathologies

  10. Respiratory Pathologies

  11. Gastrointestinal Pathologies

  12. Urinary Pathologies

  13. Reproductive Pathologies, Conditions, and Sexually Transmitted Infections

  14. Cancer 

  15.  Mental Disorders

  16. Aging and Massage

Appendix A: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Eponyms, and Symbols

Appendix B: Medical Prefixes, Suffixes, and plurals

Appendix C: Body Planes, Cavities, Regions, Fluid Compartments, and Body Movements

Appendix D: Skin Lesions

Appendix E: Research Literacy

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323084734
eBook ISBN:
9780323291583

About the Author

Susan Salvo

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Owner, Co-Director, and Instructor, Louisiana Institute of Massage Therapy, Lake Charles, LA; Veteran Massage Therapist, Lake Charles, LA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.